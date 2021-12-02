ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden Announces Plan to Battle Omicron, Delta Variants This Winter

HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1FPl_0dCEluBr00

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of measures to protect Americans against the spread of coronavirus variants.

The strategy will include making rapid at-home COVID-19 tests free for more people, extending rules on mask wearing on planes and other modes of transport, launching public awareness campaigns on vaccinations and booster shots, starting family mobile vaccination clinics, and implementing tougher testing requirements for travelers arriving in the country.

“Free and highly available rapid tests would be a game-changer,” Charity Dean, a former California health official and CEO of the Public Health Company, told the Washington Post. “If we had rapid tests at every door for every school, every movie theater, any person can go and get them — just like they can in many other countries — it would enable people to have personal responsibility and know when they’re infectious.”

Under Biden's new plan, Americans covered by private health insurance would be reimbursed for buying rapid, at-home coronavirus test kits.

"We now have at least eight at-home testing options and prices for those tests are coming down, but it still isn’t good enough in my view," Biden said during a speech announcing the new strategy. "That’s why I’m announcing that health insurers must cover the cost of at-home testing, so that if you’re one of the 150 million Americans with private health insurance, next month your plan will cover at-home tests."

"The bottom line, this winter you will be able to test for free in the comfort of your home and have some peace of mind," Biden added.

As part of the overall strategy, it's also expected that a rule requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and transit stations that was set to expire on Jan. 18 will be extended until mid-March, a person familiar with the decision told The New York Times.

The measures will enable businesses and schools to remain open while keeping people safe, according to the White House.

“We are pulling out all the stops to get people the maximum amount of protection as we head into winter months,” a senior administration official said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday night, the Post reported.

New measures to combat the coronavirus are long overdue, according to some public health experts.

They say vaccine hesitancy makes the nation vulnerable to a potential winter surge of infections, the Post reported.

As of Dec. 1, only 59.4% of Americans were considered fully vaccinated against the virus, the Post reported.

“We’re going the wrong way” on vaccination status, said Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, adding that the United States should aim to immunize at least 80 percent of its population. But “we’re at 59 [percent] and fading,” Topol told the Post, and many vaccinated Americans’ protection has likely waned because they have yet to get booster shots.

The nation’s testing capability also remains inadequate, with many Americans unable to obtain rapid tests they could take before going to work or family gatherings, especially during regional outbreaks, Topol and other experts noted.

“So much of the next phase of COVID depends on easy, rapid access to testing, whether it’s Omicron or quick access to oral treatments” or compliance with employer vaccine mandates, said Nirav Shah, president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“About the only thing I am sure of in this is that I would rather confront Omicron vaccinated and boosted,” William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the Post. “So boosters should be a major deal.”

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID testing.

SOURCE: Washington Post, The New York Times

Comments / 279

Kim Riley
3d ago

there will always be another variant. so , another reason for lockdowns , another reason for mandates , another scare tactic. in a month this one will go the way of the delta variant and the puppet masters will have a new one

Reply(17)
62
Steve J Harvey
3d ago

It’ll be just another lie from the constant lying Biden Administration. The only plan the Democratic Party has is to take advantage of the Omni. They’ll put some added policies in place to continue their Communist style control’s. Don’t forget the midterms are coming and they’ll have to insist on even more Mail-In-Ballots so to steal another election.

Reply(4)
50
WSN
2d ago

Yep, they keep moving the goal posts. New variant! Must extend measures. New variant! Must extend measures. He is extending measures that are already in place- and clearly are not working. But sure, let’s keep doing the same thing and think that there will be a different result. 🤡

Reply(2)
21
Related
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone in November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nirav Shah
Person
Eric Topol
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Psaki claims Biden follows CDC mask advice after he ignores store rule

White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Monday that President Biden follows all COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — two days after he was spotted ignoring local mask requirements while shopping in Nantucket. Biden was pictured Saturday wearing a black mask around his neck, leaving...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Delta#Battle Omicron#Healthday News#Americans#The Public Health Company#The Washington Post#The New York T
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
click orlando

Florida leaders react to omicron variant, here’s what they say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Medical experts say the omicron variant originated in South Africa and it has since reached at least 14 countries, including Canada. In response, the United States, along with several other countries are restricting travel to South Africa. President Joe Biden said there is cause to be concerned but to not panic.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Amid omicron fears, Ron DeSantis says COVID-19 will never be eradicated

President Joe Biden on Monday said lockdowns are off the table, 'for now.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis says people need to learn to live with COVID-19 because the disease won’t ever be eradicated. The Republican Governor, who has railed against strong anti-coronavirus policies for most of the pandemic, again took aim...
ORLANDO, FL
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy