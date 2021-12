If you think the Google Play Store app is already pretty cluttered, at least in the bottom part of the app, it’s about to become even more crowded. Google has added an Offers tab in the bottom bar to selected accounts as they seem to be still testing this out. From the name itself, you can expect to see some sales, discounts, and special offers from select apps and games, most with limited-time offers. It’s not to be confused with the “offers & notifications” page in the app menu.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO