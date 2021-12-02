ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's New HIV/AIDS Strategy Calls Racism a Roadblock to Victory

By Robin Foster, Robert Preidt
 3 days ago
THURSDAY, Dec. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Racism is "a public health threat" that must be tackled to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Biden administration said Wednesday in announcing its new strategy to fight the disease.

Over generations, “structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable," according to the strategy released on World AIDS Day, the Associated Press reported.

It outlines the direction of White House's policies, research, programs and planning for the next three years.

The strategy calls for targeting the needs of disproportionately affected populations, supporting racial justice, fighting HIV-related stigma and discrimination and providing leadership and employment opportunities for people who have or at risk for HIV, the AP reported.

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on HIV.

HealthDay

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

