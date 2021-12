Raven Valentine started her new single, "Up Now," during the "lowest point" in her life. She had no money, no where to live and therefore had to record early demos in the bathroom of a Salvation Army homeless shelter at 6 AM when everyone else was asleep. "I wrote this song as a manifestation spell for myself," Valentine says on Instagram, shouting out sex workers and other marginalized folks who've also had to fight for their dreams and a better life.

