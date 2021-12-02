High school wrestling: Experienced group leads the way for La Grande boys wrestling team, girls team sees major increase in numbers

Head coach Klel Carson spars with senior Braden Carson during a practice at La Grande High School Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The La Grande senior is aiming to capture his third straight individual state championship. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The bar is set high for the La Grande High School wrestling team.

Following a historic state championship in 2019-20, a young group of wrestlers overachieved and placed second in last year’s tournament. With most of those wrestlers returning this year, La Grande is looking to bring home another championship.

“We’re building on how they did last year,” head coach Klel Carson said. “We only graduated one senior, who we’re going to miss a lot this year, but we’re super excited for this season.”

The Tigers are coming off a second-place finish in the spring season 4A state championship, scoring 167 points and placing behind Sweet Home with 262. La Grande returns nearly the entirety of the roster that dominated the Greater Oregon League district championship.

Leading the way is senior Braden Carson, a 138-pound wrestler who last season earned his second straight individual title. Braden Carson is entering the 2021 season seeking program history — a third state title would be a record at La Grande. The senior is locked in on his personal goals, but is focusing on the team’s success first and foremost.

“I’m ready to go,” Braden Carson said. “I expect our team to do really well this year. I think we have everyone we need at every weight class to compete well at state.”

Joining Braden Carson as another senior leader on the team is Brody MacMillan, who is fresh off a stellar football season in which he was named Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year. MacMillan missed the entirety of last season with a leg injury and is itching to get back on the mat for this year’s group.

“I’m ready to get back out there,” MacMillan said.

Klel Carson noted the importance of adding MacMillan back into a group that competed well in his absence last year. The coach stated that MacMillan brings invaluable leadership and intensity to La Grande’s wrestling room.

“He’s a great kid and a great leader that works really hard,” he said. “He expects a lot out of his teammates. We really missed him last year.”

While MacMillan and Braden Carson will lead the way on and off the mat as seniors, a rising group of wrestlers set the tone as underclassmen last season. La Grande scored six top-six finishes from underclassmen, two of whom were top three.

Sophomore Kai Carson placed third in the 120-pound weight class after winning the district title, and junior Joshua Collins took second place in the 132-pound division as a sophomore. Collins is looking to improve on the momentum of last season and continue to improve as an upperclassman.

“I’m trying to build on what I learned last year and implement it,” Collins said. “The goal is to ultimately win state, but my mental goal is also to not give up the middle of the mat and keep working through.”

Sophomore Mason Wolcott returns after placing fourth at the 106-pound division last spring, while juniors Brysen Penaloza, Wyatt Livingston and Cole Shafer all placed in the top six in the state as sophomores. Klel Carson also expects big contributions from Jarrett Armstrong, Noah McIlmoil, Dominick Carratello and a number of other wrestlers in this year’s deep group.

“We’re just trying to keep up the work and continue where they left off last year,” Klel Carson said. “There’s high expectations in this room, which is good.”

The Tigers kick things off at the Ranger Classic in Estacada on Saturday, Dec. 4. The team will host the Muilenburg Tournament at La Grande on Dec. 10, welcoming in other top opponents to La Grande for an early-season competition.

Coming into the year with a large group of experienced wrestlers on this year’s La Grande team, the Tigers have their sights set on another state title. Building on recent success in the program, the athletes will look to hold the program to a high standard.

“Year in and year out, the expectation is always there,” Klel Carson said. “It’s awesome when they look around and see state placers and the history of this program and know that they can have similar success.”

La Grande looking to establish girls wrestling dynasty

The La Grande girls wrestling program has an exceptionally high number of participants this year — roughly 16 wrestlers will hit the mat this season for the Tigers.

First-year head coach Max Mejia stated that he is ecstatic to see the large turnout and aims to build up the La Grande girls wrestling program in the years to come.

“It’s exciting,” Mejia said. “We’re going to have one of the biggest teams in the state. To have this many first-year athletes is great.”

Mejia is in his first full year as the head coach for the Tigers, coming to La Grande from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he coached women’s wrestling at Augsburg University. He is an assistant coach at Eastern Oregon University.

Leading the way for the Tigers is junior Delia Gulzow, a state placer in 2019-20. She is one of a handful of upperclassmen on this year’s roster that will be guiding the team.

La Grande’s roster is made up of roughly two thirds underclassmen. Mejia will be looking to build up a high volume of freshmen entering into the program that he believes can be the foundation of the program in years to come.

“It’s a really promising thing,” Mejia said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen that are really tough.”

Mejia stated that the team is paying attention to detail well and learning fast. Some underclassmen on the team have experience with the La Grande mat club or in middle school.

The coach expects his team to make some noise around the state this year.

“I think they’re capable of great things,” Mejia said. “I would like to keep all 16 wrestlers this season. This is all brand-new for us.”

As La Grande looks to build up its girls wrestling program, Mejia hopes that the state will sanction the sport in order to open more doors for girls wrestlers in Oregon. He noted that La Grande’s hefty schedule and high turnout is very promising for the sport.

“La Grande School District is a pioneer in girls wrestling,” he said.

The Tigers get the season started on Saturday, Dec. 4, at a tournament in Homedale, Idaho. La Grande will travel to several tournaments, including Sweet Home and Riverside/Boardman. The team will also mirror the boys team’s schedule for duals this season.