ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles vs. Jets: 4 causes for concern in Week 13

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Jh4s_0dCEj6nO00

The 5-7 Eagles will head back to East Rutherford, New Jersey, this week to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The 3-8 Jets are coming off a hard-fought win over the Texans in Week 12 and are looking to play spoilers for a Philadelphia team holding on to playoff hopes.

The loss to the Giants showed that anything can happen in the NFL and with the Eagles being an almost touchdown favorite, there are still causes for concern.

1. Jets rushing attack clicking on all cylinders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6mqD_0dCEj6nO00
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) rushes against Houston Texans free safety Eric Murray (23) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 12 against the Texans, the Jets logged a season-high 157 rushing yards on 34 carries (4.6 avg) as a team. Veteran running back Tevin Coleman led the way with 16 carries for 67 yards, Ty Johnson ran for 42 yards, and Austin Walter rushed for 38.

It’s not a rushing attack on Philadelphia’s level, but it could become something to watch on Sunday.

2. Eagles offensive line banged up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmReX_0dCEj6nO00
(AP Photo/Eric Smith)

Jets defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers are stout and athletic at the point of attack, causing concern for an Eagles offensive line dealing with injuries once again.

Jack Driscoll is on injured reserve now, Jason Kelce has a knee issue and there’s been no word on the return of Brandon Brooks. With Nate Herbig, Sua Opeta or Brett Toth set to see time at right guard, the Jets could see success upfront.

3. Potential late season breakout performance for Jets QB Zach Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0wSR_0dCEj6nO00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Among 34 qualifying quarterbacks around the league, Jets rookie Zach Wilson has the worst statistics of them all.

Wilson has completed 57.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,313 yards, four touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while dealing with injuries.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is dealing with a groin injury, it’ll be on Jamison Crowder and rookie Elijah Moore to help push the Jets passing game.

4. Elijah Moore

Speaking of the Jets, passing game, the Eagles can ill-afford to allow Elijah Moore to have the type of performance that fans would expect from Jalen Reagor.

A rookie out of the SEC, Moore ranks second on the Jets in catches (38) and yards (461), and his 4 TD receptions are tied for first.

A gifted route runner, Moore’s matchups with Avonte Maddox will be something to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
birminghamnews.net

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Has NFL’s No. 1 Rushing Offense; Elijah Moore Is Playing at a High Speed Ethan Greenberg. The Eagles have the NFL's best rushing offense, averaging 157.9 yards per game. They've found a recipe for success with QB Jalen Hurts, who also leads the team with 695 rushing yards. The second-year signal-caller, however, is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained last week in a loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. Jets: Jalen Hurts' ankle, Zach Wilson's second start back among 6 Week 13 storylines

The Jets will look to make it two in a row for the first time this season when the Eagles come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Nick Sirianni’s team was in East Rutherford last weekend, falling short in a divisional clash against the Giants. Philadelphia is hoping for a different result against an opponent it has historically dominated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Jason Kelce
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is ruining Peyton Manning’s children (and others)

Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we see no reason why anyone and everyone should root for anyone other than Patrick Mahomes. He’s an electric performer on the field and he’s as likable as any athlete off of it. He’s charitable and social. He projects an everyman quality to him even as he’s part owner in pretty much any K.C.-based establishment. He’s a family man to boot and he’s willing to help bring new businesses to town (a la Whataburger).
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Texans#Giants
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
thevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round wide receiver is now listed as a safety

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been added to the latest Atlanta Falcons depth chart as a safety. During his first season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson has been performing better than he did in any of the four years he spent with the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
FanSided

Former Steelers star has harsh words for Ben Roethlisberger

Ryan Clark says it needs to be over for Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though he absolutely credits him for helping him get a Super Bowl ring, Ryan Clark is out on Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback. For as long as Roethlisberger was giving...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens returning to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're going to the Bills' Monday Night Football game, you will see Terrell Owens there. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium to be the Bills' Legend of the Game. You will see him before the game down on the field, leading a chant or even saying a few words to Bills mafia.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy