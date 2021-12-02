ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

High school boys basketball: La Grande leaning on deep group of upperclassmen

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYfmf_0dCEi6lB00
La Grande’s Brady Hutchins (22) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of a game last season against Nixyaawii. Hutchins is one of several returning seniors that will look to lead the way for La Grande in the 2021-22 season. Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

LA GRANDE — This year’s La Grande boys basketball team has high potential, but head coach Mark Carollo’s squad is not looking too far ahead.

The Tigers return five rising seniors and four juniors to this year’s team and will look to build on a 7-3 spring season. With a large group back for this coming hoops season, La Grande is aiming to make a run at the Greater Oregon League and Class 4A state title.

“We have high expectations, but we’re looking to take things one game at a time,” Carollo said. “Winning the league and competing in the playoffs are obviously very high goals, but coming into the season we just have to focus on little things that we need to get better at.”

La Grande returns several key contributors from last year’s squad, including seniors Devin Bell and Brady Hutchins. Carollo is relying on the duo to provide leadership on and off the court for this year’s team.

“Both of them have valuable varsity experience and last year they definitely increased their level and improved,” he said. “I can totally see that they’re maturing and continue to get better.”

The Tigers breezed through league play last season, compiling a 4-0 record. Other contributors from last year’s team who will have a large impact this year include upperclassmen Alex Rodriguez, Cesar Rodriguez, Jarom Huntsman, Sam Tsiatsos, Owen Rinker, Logan Williams and Jace Schow. Even with a plethora of returning talent, the mindset remains the same at La Grande — taking things one day at a time.

“Every year is different, especially in high school,” Carollo said. “This early on, we’re just worried about how we’re competing in each game leading up to the end of the season. There’s a long way to go and a lot to learn.”

The Tigers get things started with a heavy slate of non-league matchups to begin the season. La Grande opens the year at Umatilla on Thursday, Dec. 2, as part of 11 straight nonleague games to start off.

“By no means is it going to define our season, but I think at the same time it’s going to give us a really good idea of where we currently stand,” Carollo said.

Carollo expects solid contributions from his numerous upperclassmen, as well as several newcomers who did not compete in the shortened spring season last school year. He also noted that building off the momentum of a strong football season will help create a winning mindset among the team.

As the 2021-22 season gets underway, the Tigers will lean on its deep group of upperclassmen to learn and grow as the season progresses. If everything falls into place, La Grande could find itself competing at the state level by the end of the season.

“There’s some kinks we still need to work on right now, but the group of guys have a really strong camaraderie,” Carollo said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to identify a brand of basketball that we want to play so we can be playing at our best by the end of the year.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Smoldering debris, mud hinder Indonesia volcano rescue

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Talent, OR
La Grande, OR
Sports
La Grande, OR
Basketball
Local
Oregon Education
City
Umatilla, OR
Local
Oregon Basketball
La Grande, OR
Education
The Associated Press

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Logan Williams
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
408
Followers
108
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy