High school boys basketball: La Grande leaning on deep group of upperclassmen

La Grande’s Brady Hutchins (22) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of a game last season against Nixyaawii. Hutchins is one of several returning seniors that will look to lead the way for La Grande in the 2021-22 season. Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

LA GRANDE — This year’s La Grande boys basketball team has high potential, but head coach Mark Carollo’s squad is not looking too far ahead.

The Tigers return five rising seniors and four juniors to this year’s team and will look to build on a 7-3 spring season. With a large group back for this coming hoops season, La Grande is aiming to make a run at the Greater Oregon League and Class 4A state title.

“We have high expectations, but we’re looking to take things one game at a time,” Carollo said. “Winning the league and competing in the playoffs are obviously very high goals, but coming into the season we just have to focus on little things that we need to get better at.”

La Grande returns several key contributors from last year’s squad, including seniors Devin Bell and Brady Hutchins. Carollo is relying on the duo to provide leadership on and off the court for this year’s team.

“Both of them have valuable varsity experience and last year they definitely increased their level and improved,” he said. “I can totally see that they’re maturing and continue to get better.”

The Tigers breezed through league play last season, compiling a 4-0 record. Other contributors from last year’s team who will have a large impact this year include upperclassmen Alex Rodriguez, Cesar Rodriguez, Jarom Huntsman, Sam Tsiatsos, Owen Rinker, Logan Williams and Jace Schow. Even with a plethora of returning talent, the mindset remains the same at La Grande — taking things one day at a time.

“Every year is different, especially in high school,” Carollo said. “This early on, we’re just worried about how we’re competing in each game leading up to the end of the season. There’s a long way to go and a lot to learn.”

The Tigers get things started with a heavy slate of non-league matchups to begin the season. La Grande opens the year at Umatilla on Thursday, Dec. 2, as part of 11 straight nonleague games to start off.

“By no means is it going to define our season, but I think at the same time it’s going to give us a really good idea of where we currently stand,” Carollo said.

Carollo expects solid contributions from his numerous upperclassmen, as well as several newcomers who did not compete in the shortened spring season last school year. He also noted that building off the momentum of a strong football season will help create a winning mindset among the team.

As the 2021-22 season gets underway, the Tigers will lean on its deep group of upperclassmen to learn and grow as the season progresses. If everything falls into place, La Grande could find itself competing at the state level by the end of the season.

“There’s some kinks we still need to work on right now, but the group of guys have a really strong camaraderie,” Carollo said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to identify a brand of basketball that we want to play so we can be playing at our best by the end of the year.”