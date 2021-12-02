ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC and Russia will pump more oil in January despite price plunge

By Mark Thompson
CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon (CNN Business) — Saudi Arabia, Russia and other leading oil producers have decided to stick with plans to increase supply in January despite a recent plunge in prices driven by fears of a new glut. The agreement was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of the...

Reuters

Column: U.S. gas prices retreat on mild start to winter: Kemp

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have retreated from their highest level in real terms for more than a decade as mild temperatures and fuel-switching to coal have reduced the chance stocks will fall to critically low levels by the end of winter next March. Front-month futures have...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Jumps As OPEC+ Leaves The Door Open To Revisiting Supply Increase

Oil prices rose by 3% early on Friday, extending gains from late Thursday, after the OPEC+ alliance said it could immediately revisit the planned 400,000 bpd increase for January if demand suffers in coming weeks. As of 9:25 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was rallying 3.49% at $68.82 and...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Wall Street surges and oil prices recover

Oil prices have bounced from their lows, while US stocks have made early gains, but the overall atmosphere in markets remains nervous. Wall Street bounces but European stocks still in the red. High VIX reading points towards continued volatility. Oil rebounds after OPEC+ sticks to expected output increase. Yet again...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil buoys Saudi, Qatar stocks; OPEC+ decision in focus

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saudi and Qatari indexes extended gains on Thursday, supported by higher oil prices as investors adjusted positions ahead of an OPEC+ decision on supplies, while markets in the United Arab Emirates were closed for a public holiday. Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Down 6th Week in Row Despite Optimism Over OPEC Move

Investing.com - US oil prices fell back on Friday, posting a sixth straight weekly loss, despite OPEC signaling that it was ready to pull back on production at any time if fears over the Omicron continued to hurt demand for energy. After closing lower for five days in six, crude...
TRAFFIC

