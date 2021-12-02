ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft: Alontae Taylor Declares - Update On Foot Injury

By Ric Serritella
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 2 days ago

Alontae Taylor Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LokUa_0dCEgQj800
The Tennessee cornerback announced that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Where does the draft stock stand for the Reese's Senior Bowl invitee?

Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor has officially announced that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. A four-year starter, Taylor participated in Senior Day festivities during the regular-season finale and had previously accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, tipping his hand that his Volunteers career may be coming to an end. He is not expected to participate in Tennessee’s bowl game.

"Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to hear my name called and play in the NFL,” Taylor stated on Twitter. “With much consideration, prayer and family discussions, I have will be turning my attention to the Senior Bowl and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft."

A tough, hard-nosed competitor, Taylor has battled through a foot injury the past few weeks of the season but it is not considered to be a serious long-term issue. At six feet tall and 195 pounds, the Tennessee native brings exceptional size and physicality, which shows up in both his man coverage, in addition to his willingness to stick his nose in for the tackle on run plays.

“I have battled through an injury these past two weeks but I couldn’t let my teammates and coaches down by sitting out. I signed here to Give My All and that I did.”

A staple of consistency for the Volunteers defense, Taylor finishes his UT career with 162 tackles and four interceptions in 45 games played (31 starts). This past season was his most impressive body of work, as Taylor laid down film sure to grab the attention of NFL scouts; he had a career-high 60 tackles and two interceptions, including a momentum-changing pick-six in a close win over Kentucky.

Next stop, Mobile.

Rocky Top Talk

Alontae Taylor accepts invite to the Senior Bowl

Ahead of Tennessee's regular season finale against Vanderbilt, senior defensive back Alontae Taylor has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. The four-year starter at cornerback now has a chance to further prove himself, participating in the premier all-star game ahead of the NFL Draft.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alontae Taylor announces plans for Tennessee's upcoming bowl game

Tennessee completed a 7-5 regular season in Josh Heupel's 1st year, and the Volunteers are waiting to find out what bowl game they will play in. They will be playing, however, without one of their top defensive backs, as senior cornerback Alontae Taylor announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Vols' Velus Jones Jr. surprised with Senior Bowl invite by teammate Alontae Taylor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was surprised with a Senior Bowl invite by teammate Alontae Taylor. The program posted a video to social media showing the wideout receiving his invite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Veteran Set to Skip Bowl Game, Declares for NFL Draft

Just about a week after accepting his invitation to the 2022 Reece's Senior Bowl, Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor made another announcement on Wednesday night. Taylor, a four-year player for Tennessee, sent out a message on Twitter announcing that he was declaring for the NFL draft. However, as Taylor works to get his body healthy for the draft, he has also announced that he will be skipping out on Tennessee's bowl game this winter.
NFL
Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
