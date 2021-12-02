Canon EOS R5 And EOS R6 Firmware Updates Available For Download

Canon released the new firmware version 1.5.0 for Canon EOS R5 & EOS R6 mirrorless cameras and the firmware version 1.6.0 for the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera. Following the recent launch of the EOS R3, a powerhouse for sport and reportage photography, Canon bolsters its professional range of cameras with enhanced detection, seamless file transfer and optimized support for lenses. Across both the EOS R5, R6, this update delivers enhanced recognition of subjects. Users of these cameras are now able to select “vehicles” as the main subject. Inheriting this abilty from the EOS R3, the cameras can track racing cars and bikes. The update also enhances the overall AF tracking of people, with improved eye and face detection even when the subject is wearing a mask, as well as adding body detection. Strengthening detection within the EOS-1D X Mark III for winter sports, the firmware provides improved head detection for subjects wearing goggles and helmets.

