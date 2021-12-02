ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon EOS R5 And EOS R6 Firmware Updates Available For Download

 3 days ago

Guess we have to wait a bit more for the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III firmware...

cameratimes.org

Canon EOS R3 In-Depth Review by DPReview TV

Here is another Canon EOS R3 in-depth review by Chris and Jordan from DPReview TV. They tested the Canon R3 AF performance, high ISO, dynamic range, e-shutter, video quality, heat management and more! Watch the Canon EOS R3 in-depth review to find out what you need to know. Canon EOS...
digitalcameraworld.com

Canon EOS R5 is best-ever price for Black Friday with £450 saving

The brilliant Canon EOS R5 and its more affordable brother the Canon EOS R6 have been in short supply practically ever since they were launched last year. But now thanks to Black Friday camera savings the two cameras are not just in stock in several places – but are being substantially discounted.
Fstoppers

A Review of the Powerful Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera

Canon's EOS R3 is here, and it takes another major step forward for the company, offering specs sure to capture the attention of a lot of photographers and videographers. Do those specs hold up in the real world? This great video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from the camera.
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this bundle Canon EOS M50 Black Friday deal — Save $100

Photography isn’t exactly a cheap hobby, but if you’re looking to get into it and want everything you need to get started for less than a grand, this bundled Canon EOS M50 Black Friday deal is the one. The best Black Friday deals focus heavily on laptops, TVs, and other entertainment devices, but this annual sale is also a great opportunity to shop for camera deals. Right now, you can grab the Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera with an EF-M 15-45mm lens and the Canon Content Creator Kit from Best Buy for $800, saving you $100.
canonwatch.com

Canon EOS R3 vs Sony Alpha a1 Autofocus Comparison

Here is another Canon EOS R3 review. This one is comparing the R3’s autofocus with the AF of the Sony Alpha a1. Coming from Jared Polin, the 28 minutes review below compares the autofocus performance of the Canon EOS R3 and Sony Alpha a1. You can download the Canon EOS...
T3.com

Black Friday camera deals: $200 off Canon's EOS R mirrorless digital

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. When it comes to finding a good mirrorless camera for cheap, it's practically a impossible task to complete. Since the new mirrorless platform is fairly new to the camera game, these impressive cameras run at a higher price and can be a bit off putting to those looking to stick to a budget.
Digital Camera World

This is the best deal we've seen on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV!

Some of the best Black Friday camera deals have been sold out everywhere, so Just finding the camera you want in stock has been quite a challenge. However, not only have we found the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV for just $2,579 – a saving of $120 – Walmart is also bundling it with all the kit you need: two memory cards, an extra battery, a Canon camera bag, tripod, microphone, LED light, cleaning kit and more!
canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon EOS R3 at Canon USA Store

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon USA Store has stock of the brand new Canon EOS R3. There are...
Digital Photography Review

Canon EOS R3 studio scene published

The sensor in the Canon EOS R3 is key to the image quality the camera is capable of, and it's Canon's first 'stacked' CMOS sensor to date. Let's take a quick look at how it compares to other cameras of similar pixel counts. Our test scene is designed to simulate...
financialbuzz.com

Canon Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Canon EOS Rebel T7i, EOS R6, M50 & More Camera Deals Collated by Spending Lab

Cyber Monday Canon deals have arrived. Find the top savings on Canon SL2 & SL3, 80D, G7 X Mark II and more. Links to the best deals are listed below. Save up to 44% on a wide range of Canon cameras, lens bundles, digital cameras & printers at Walmart – deals available now on the latest Canon DSLR, mirrorless and Powershot digital cameras.
dailycameranews.com

Canon EOS R5 & R6 Firmware Version 1.5.0 and EOS-1D X Mark III Firmware Version 1.6.0

Canon released the new firmware version 1.5.0 for Canon EOS R5 & EOS R6 mirrorless cameras and the firmware version 1.6.0 for the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera. Following the recent launch of the EOS R3, a powerhouse for sport and reportage photography, Canon bolsters its professional range of cameras with enhanced detection, seamless file transfer and optimized support for lenses. Across both the EOS R5, R6, this update delivers enhanced recognition of subjects. Users of these cameras are now able to select “vehicles” as the main subject. Inheriting this abilty from the EOS R3, the cameras can track racing cars and bikes. The update also enhances the overall AF tracking of people, with improved eye and face detection even when the subject is wearing a mask, as well as adding body detection. Strengthening detection within the EOS-1D X Mark III for winter sports, the firmware provides improved head detection for subjects wearing goggles and helmets.
canonrumors.com

Review: Canon EOS R3 by The Digital Picture

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Bryan at The-Digital-Picture has completed his review of the Canon EOS R3. Canon’s latest full-frame...
digitalcameraworld.com

£1,500 off the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III – flagship firepower for cheap!

Looking for professional firepower? This Cyber Monday camera deal saves you a staggering £1,500 on Canon's powerhouse pro DSLR. The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is now just £5,499 – a huge price drop from its £6,999 RRP!. Canon EOS-1D X Mark III |. Save £1,500. Canon's flagship camera, the...
canonwatch.com

Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO Announced, World’s Smallest 2x Macro

Venus Optics announced the Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO lens. The world’s smallest 2x macro lens, say’s the manufacturer. The Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO is currently available to order on the official website of Venus Optics and their authorized resellers. Recommended Retail Price in the US is $449 (Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony FE) and $499 (Leica M). Shipping starts from early December 2021.
The Phoblographer

Is the Canon EOS R Still a Good Camera? It’s a Pleasant Surprise!

It was Labor Day weekend of 2021. I, a small business owner and entrepreneur, couldn’t turn off the work mode: a fault many of us share. So for a little while, I took the Canon EOS R and Canon EOS R5 to the waterfront to do a bit of testing. A few questions rang in my head. Is the Canon EOS R5 really too heavy for a photo walk? Is the Canon EOS R even a good camera anymore? After all, the Canon EOS R is more or less a pivot from the Canon 5D Mk IV. It’s got the same sensor, far superior autofocus, the same build quality, but not all of the same ergonomic pleasantries. And when I bought mine years ago, I truly liked it.
Digital Camera World

The best Canon EOS M50 Mark II deals in December 2021: stock updates & prices

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon EOS M50 Mark II in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...
