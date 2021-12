During the holidays gaming consoles are a top priority for a lot of shoppers, but are you willing to pay this much for a gaming console?. Typically an Xbox Series X costs anywhere between $750 to $1000. A PlayStation 5 can cost you $650 to $1050. Each of these consoles only comes with one controller. Still, that is a lot of money for each of these systems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO