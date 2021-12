We've seen a fair share of Battlefield 2042 glitches and technical problems, some that even lead to awkward bugs. But this is just, well, dumb. Just recently, we got introduced to a bug that allows Specialist Dozer to phase through walls by turning down the game's graphics settings. As we pointed out at the time, this isn't something you'll likely to get much use out of.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO