West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

By D.J. Fezler
 2 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation has named the eight semifinalists for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is named after Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and recognizes student-athletes for their on and off the field contributions.

Purdue junior defensive end was one of eight players named a semifinalist. The winner of the 18th Annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at the award show in Newport Beach, California, on Dec. 12, 2021. Four finalists will be invited to attend.

During the regular season, Karlaftis recorded 36 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“Karlaftis’ film is pass-rusher nirvana," Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports said. "The dude legitimately looks like an NFL defensive end today, yet he plays with the hustle, tenacity and attention to detail of an undersized rusher from a lesser conference.”

2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalists

  • Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
  • Damone Clark, LSU
  • Yusuf, Corker, Kentucky
  • Jordan Davis, Georgia
  • Nakobe Dean, Georgia
  • Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
  • George Karlaftis, Purdue
  • Devin Lloyd, Utah

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

  • 2004 – David Pollack, Georgia
  • 2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama
  • 2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal
  • 2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU
  • 2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
  • 2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU
  • 2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
  • 2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College
  • 2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
  • 2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA
  • 2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA
  • 2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State
  • 2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
  • 2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa
  • 2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky
  • 2019 – Derek Brown, Auburn
  • 2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Plenty to Talk About Wednesday Night With Sasha Stefanovic, Jaden Ivy on Sasha Live!

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue had a statement victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, beating a good Florida State team 93-65. And one night later, we get to have a long talk about it with Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic on the Sasha Live! podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza on State Street in West Lafayette. The 30-minute show starts at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to attend and order some food while watching the show. It's also available online, with the links below.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demeco Ryans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manti Te O#Ronnie Lott#American Football#Purdue Defensive#Cbs Sports#Purdue Devin Lloyd#Tcu#Notre Dame 2013#Penn State
BoilermakersCountry

No. 3 Purdue Basketball Cruises to 97-40 Victory Over the University of Omaha

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Coming off of two huge victories over North Carolina and Villanova this past weekend, it would have been easy for Purdue basketball to get complacent. That wasn’t the case Friday at Mackey arena, as the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers routed the University of Omaha 97-40. Purdue (6-0) had four players score in double-figures, led by sophomore center Zach Edey’s 20 points. Senior forward Trevion Williams added 14 points off the bench to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Jeff Brohm, Tom Allen Show Mutual Respect Ahead of Old Oaken Bucket Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rivalry matchups across all sports can often bring out the best, if not the worst, in teams during a clash for bragging rights and other rewards. When Purdue and Indiana meet on the gridiron at Ross-Ade Stadium this Saturday, the Old Oaken Bucket will be on the line, and the Boilermakers are looking to close out the regular season by getting their hands on it.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indianapolis, IN
