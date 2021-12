On a chilly November day, Kazunori Tanaka sits outside with his trumpet case and a shot of liquor after playing a set of jazz with his band, Texas Sloth Loincloth. “Snarky Puppy has a dog in its name,” the musician says, joking about the parallel with the Grammy-winning Denton-based band. “Sloths are my favorite animal, and also it’s difficult for me to pronounce,” he says of his soft-spoken Japanese accent. “My second favorite animal is a hedgehog, so maybe I’ll name my next band that.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO