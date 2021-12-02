ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing Treatment Response in Myelofibrosis

By Cancer Network Editors
Cover picture for the articleJohn Mascarenhas, MD: Let's say you embark on treatment and 80% of the participants said ruxolitinib and I think we would all agree, but how do you define what response to treatment is or an adequate or reasonable response?. Aaron T. Gerds, MD: Raajit, is there a magic formula?...

New COPD Therapeutic Target Uncovered

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. COPD affects 16 million Americans and is the third most common cause of death in the world. A new preclinical study led by the Centenary Institute and University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has identified a small RNA molecule called microRNA-21 as a therapeutic target and its inhibition as a potential treatment for COPD.
Study of Ruxolitinib Pre and Post HSCT for Myelofibrosis Currently Recruiting

The study is currently recruiting in 5 states and aims to determine if ruxolitinib affects GvHD rates in patients received HSCT for the treatment of myelofibrosis. A phase 2 study of ruxolitinib (Jakafi) before, during, or after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for the treatment of primary or secondary myelofibrosis is currently recruiting across 5 states.
Stem Cell Transplants in Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Aaron, I’ll ask you this question. When do you prefer to introduce your MF [myelofibrosis] patient to a transplanter? Is it upon first meet and greet, or as they’re progressing, or once they’re high risk? Is there an optimal time to? Because as you know, and we’ve talked about before, that’s a complicated discussion and understanding the benefits and risks of transplants. So when do you initiate that?
Machine Learning Tool Predicts Kidney Function Response To Treatment

Inflammatory kidney disease occurs in about half of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLM). Additionally, nearly half of lupus nephritis patients will develop chronic and potentially end-stage kidney disease that requires dialysis or kidney transplant. “Many factors contribute to lupus nephritis, but most patients have lesions with inflammatory cells that...
Pharmacotherapy for Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Maybe we’ll go backward for a second and talk about a drug that used to be used much more frequently than it’s used today, but still maybe has a role. I’ll start with Srdan. Hydroxyurea, we use it in ET [essential thrombocythemia] and PV [polycythemia vera] pretty frequently. I think less frequently in myelofibrosis. Are there any circumstances today, in 2021, where you would use hydroxyurea in an MF [myelofibrosis] patient?
Experimental Cancer Drug Shows Early Promise as Alzheimer's Treatment in Mouse Study

Targeting immune cells in the brain called microglia has shown some promise towards developing a potential avenue for Alzheimer's treatment, according to new research using mouse models. The primary job of microglia is to protect the brain, but they can carry a particular gene mutation that has previously been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. In this study, researchers were able to establish the molecular fingerprint of that mutation. By blocking off the effects of the mutation in tests on mice, the team was able to reverse some of the inflammatory effects and synaptic toxicity (neuron damage) that's usually seen as...
Fistula Treatment

Fistula is a kind of disease and can occur in many diseases such as hypertension, heart, respiratory system, and digestive system. Treatment for a fistula is available here with the help of homeopathic medicine. – Fistula is a kind of disease and can occur in many diseases such as hypertension,...
Don Dizon, MD, on Improving Treatment Strategies for Transgender Patients With Cancer

Don Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, discusses the need to improve treatment strategies for transgender patients with cancer. In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Don Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, director of women’s cancers at the Lifespan Cancer Institute, director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, and professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, highlighted that more research needs to be done to determine whether it is safe for transgender patients to continue receiving gender-affirming therapy while being treated for cancer. In particular, patients with endocrine-responsive tumors may be an area of concern, Dizon stated.
What Are the Best Treatments for Cataracts?

Cataracts are a fairly common condition amongst adults, and tend to progress slowly. Cataracts can cause blurry vision, double vision, and changes in the way that you perceive colour. Left untreated, cataracts may cause total blindness. Here, we will discuss the different types of cataracts, as well as the best...
FDA Extends Review for Pacritinib for Treatment of Myelofibrosis With Severe Thrombocytopenia

CTI BioPharma's New Drug Application had previously been granted Priority Review. The PDUFA date was November 30. On November 30, FDA extended the review period for pacritinib, a novel therapy to treat adult patients with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis with severe thrombocytopenia. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date was extended by 3 months to February 28, 2022, according to a statement from CTI Biopharma Corp.1.
Real-world Evidence Details Use of Ixazomib as Maintenance Therapy for MM

Results of a retrospective study conducted in China assessed the safety and efficacy of ixazomib for multiple myeloma. Real-world data on the efficacy and safety of oral Ninlaro (ixazomib) -based maintenance therapy revealed the treatment is a favorable option for long-term administration among patients with multiple myeloma (MM) not undergoing transplantation. Findings were published in Cancer Medicine.
Sequencing Therapy in the Current Treatment Landscape of Cholangiocarcinoma

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: In summary, the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma has evolved significantly. It’s important to remember the heterogeneity of this disease based on site of origin but also molecular alterations. This is a disease that’s broken down into molecular subtypes. Testing early is important. We have the option of sequencing therapies. Frequently, we start with chemotherapy in the first line. Down the road, we may be doing chemotherapy plus PD-L1 with durvalumab, based on the TOPAZ-1 study. We have second-line options, both chemotherapy, such as FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin]. But we also have all the targeted therapies that could be used in the second or third line. If we’re going to use a targeted therapy, my bias is to use it earlier in the second line and leave the chemotherapy options, such as FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin], for the third line if possible, because the targeted agents can be quite effective. The earlier they’re used, the more benefit the patient is likely to thrive. In general, this is a disease where we’re actively learning whenever the opportunity arises, with significant recent developments. Please refer patients for clinical trials because these are critical for advancing the treatment of this disease, which is still quite rare. Thank you for your attention.
Treatment Selection for Patients With EGFR Exon 20 Insertions in NSCLC

Matthew Fowler: What is the first-line treatment option for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive non–small cell lung cancer?. Zofia Piotrowska, MD: Although we now have 2 approved targeted therapies for these patients, unfortunately, neither of them is approved in the frontline setting. There are some ongoing clinical trials looking at first-line treatment options for these patients. But as of today in 2021, the preferred first-line treatment for these patients is still platinum-based chemotherapy, carboplatin and pemetrexed. The role of immunotherapy for these patients is still an open question about whether we should be giving them first-line chemotherapy and immunotherapy combinations, or whether perhaps patients with EGFR exon 20 insertions may have less benefit from immunotherapy. We’ve seen that in the case of more common sensitizing mutations, where immunotherapy alone is certainly less active than in other types of lung cancer. It’s still an open question whether these patients should receive chemotherapy alone or chemoimmunotherapy, and it’s something that needs to be decided on a patient-by-patient level and in discussion with patients. Both mobocertinib and amivantamab are approved options for second- or later-line therapy, so when your patients progress on that platinum-based chemotherapy regimen, that’s when we start thinking about these new approvals.
Targeted Therapies Offer Attractive Treatment Approach for Elderly/Unfit Patients With CLL

The researchers outlined potential treatment options for this patient population since the emergence and uptake of targeted treatments. With special considerations needed for the treatment of elderly or unfit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), researchers have compiled the available evidence for using certain treatment approaches in this population, with an aim to improve survival and quality of life.
Approaching a Case of Primary Myelofibrosis

John Mascarenhas, MD: Let’s move on to the first patient case. This is a 67-year-old woman who presents to her primary care physician with fatigue, increased bruising, and left upper-quadrant abdominal pressure for about a 2-month period. Her past medical history is noted for well-controlled hypertension. On an abdominal exam, she has a palpable spleen about 4 centimeters below the left costal margin, and on labs; hemoglobin of 9.8, platelets of 215,000, and a white [blood cell] count of 17,000. A bone marrow biopsy is done. It shows a hypercellular bone marrow with an increase in atypical megakaryocytes, MF-3 grade fibrosis, and CD34/CD117 staining is only 1.3% for blasts. JAK2 V617F qualitative, or quantitative testing rather, shows a 30% mutation level and the diagnosis is made of primary myelofibrosis.
Updated Safety Data and Treatment Selection in nmCRPC

Audrey Sternberg: Can you discuss the updated safety data for darolutamide and apalutamide that were presented earlier this year at ASCO [2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting] and ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021]?. Aaron Berger, MD: Yes. It was a longer-term evaluation of the adverse...
Zanubrutinib Combo Meets Primary End Point of Undetectable MRD in CLL/SLL Despite Short Treatment Duration

Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic leukemia treated with zanubrutinib, obinutuzumab, and venetoclax experienced increased rates of undetectable minimal residual disease in peripheral blood and bone marrow. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) combined with obinutuzumab (Gazyva) and venetoclax (Venclexta) yielding a promising rate of undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) in peripheral...
TENS Has Potential as a Treatment for Chronic Cough, Small Study Finds

A small study found that patients with chronic cough saw improvements in symptoms following transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation treatment, with minimal adverse effects. A study published in Neurology and Therapy found that participants with chronic cough tolerated and saw improvements in symptoms after transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) treatment. The...
A Better Treatment Approach for “Atypical” Lung Cancers

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein on the surface of cells that receives signals telling the cell to grow. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to drive a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. For patients with common EGFR mutations, known as “classical mutations,” EGFR inhibitor treatments are available and effective. But such targeted therapies have not been developed for patients with atypical mutations, often leaving chemotherapy as the only treatment option.
