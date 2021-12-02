Top player’s transfer changes Maryvale girls hoops’ approach

Mark Turgeon and Maryland mutually agreed to sever ties on Friday, opening up one of the 20 best jobs in college basketball. Terrapins assistant coach Danny Manning is taking over as the interim coach. He has experience, given he coached at Wake Forest from 2014-20. If Maryland can drastically turn things around under Manning, perhaps he'd be considered for the job full-time. But of course the school will thoroughly search for candidates across the country.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO