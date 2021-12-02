Sports brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyone wishing to have their teams’ sports results published in The Bee can...

cheektowagabee.com

Maryvale boys hoops squad to feature revamped lineup after seniors’ departure

Graduation and the lineup alteration it causes are facts of life in high school sports, as Maryvale’s boys basketball team is demonstrating this winter. The Flyers lost eight players to graduation from a lineup that went 9-10 last season, leaving just a smattering of players with varsity experience on the roster this winter. Fortunately for coach Ryan Mohr, every one […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
cheektowagabee.com

Cleve Hill cagers looking to replace pair of key contributors

Replacing one of Cleveland Hill’s better guard combinations of recent memory will be among the top priorities boys basketball coach Jason Przybysz will be looking to tackle early on in the 2021- 22 campaign. The Eagles, who finished fifth in the ECIC IV standings with their 4-10 overall record last winter, are hoping that Nate Cummings and Charlie Meredith set […]
BASKETBALL
cheektowagabee.com

Alum eager to maintain Central boys hoops’ excellence

DeMario Rhodes very much appreciates the position in which he currently finds himself. The first-year head coach of Cheektowaga’s boys basketball team played for the man whose job he’s assuming, Patrick Cullinan. So much did the program mean to him that Rhodes, who graduated in 2010, came back to help Cullinan coach from 2012-17, one of the most productive eras […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
cheektowagabee.com

Lack of JV squad boosts Lady Bear cagers’ numbers

John F. Kennedy’s girls basketball program will be without one-half of its feeder program for a second consecutive season, although it will be the JV squad that has to sit out this winter due to a lack of numbers. That just means that coach Deb Sokolski will have some extra time to help mold some of the program’s younger players […]
EDUCATION
Sports
Tribune-Review

North Allegheny takes on new look with DeGregorio back at the helm

Blue tape forms Xs, boxes and lines on North Allegheny’s basketball court, visual guides put down by boys coach Dave DeGregorio to teach a new offense. The dribble-drive isn’t new to DeGregorio, who has used it for years and won a WPIAL title with the offense at North Catholic. But now in his first season back coaching at North Allegheny, DeGregorio inherited a roster unfamiliar with the scheme, so he and assistant Jared Reck are back teaching the basics.
HIGH SCHOOL
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Sports Briefs, Nov. 24

 Coming off a 9-3 finish and second consecutive trip to the state title game, six members of the historic 2021 Jackson Broncs football team were named to the 3A All-State team.  Out of the six Broncs honored, four came from the offensive side, while three came from defense. On offense,...
JACKSON, WY
Kokomo Tribune

Sports briefs for Monday, Nov. 29

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Purdue’s women’s basketball team knocked off a ranked foe Saturday, upending No. 17 Florida State 66-61 to conclude play in the St. Pete Showcase. Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden had a strong all-around showing for the Boilermakers. She scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists. She hit four 3-pointers. Cassidy Hardin scored a career-high 18 points on six 3-pointers. Marion High School’s Ra Shaya Kyle added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
MARION, IN

