Sports brief

DeMario Rhodes very much appreciates the position in which he currently finds himself. The first-year head coach of Cheektowaga’s boys basketball team played for the man whose job he’s assuming, Patrick Cullinan. So much did the program mean to him that Rhodes, who graduated in 2010, came back to help Cullinan coach from 2012-17, one of the most productive eras […]

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO