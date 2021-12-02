Sports brief

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Purdue’s women’s basketball team knocked off a ranked foe Saturday, upending No. 17 Florida State 66-61 to conclude play in the St. Pete Showcase. Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden had a strong all-around showing for the Boilermakers. She scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists. She hit four 3-pointers. Cassidy Hardin scored a career-high 18 points on six 3-pointers. Marion High School’s Ra Shaya Kyle added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
