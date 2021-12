I generally know what to expect from McPherson High’s basketball teams going into a season. But this year, I don’t have a clue. Almost automatically, I mark down both teams to win 20 games or more and play in the state tournament. Both teams made it to the Final Four last year, the girls taking second in the state to Miege, while the boys lost in the semifinals to Miege and there was no third-place game due to COVID.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO