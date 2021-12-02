Bears’ new hoops coach hoping to honor mentor with performance

Hamilton Southeastern honored retired girls basketball coach Chris Huppenthal prior to the Royals’ game with Noblesville on Wednesday night. Huppenthal retired in February after 16 seasons as the Southeastern coach. Huppenthal joined Southeastern in 2005, and would guide the Royals to two sectional titles, a regional championship and the 2019 Class 4A state championship. Huppenthal finished his HSE career with a 282-86 record and and overall record of 457-124 during a 25-year career. He also coached at Kokomo and Highland, winning regional titles at both schools. Huppenthal coached four Indiana All-Stars: Courtney Osborn, Taya Reimer, Amaya Hamilton and 2020 Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish.
Comments / 0