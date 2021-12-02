ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bears’ new hoops coach hoping to honor mentor with performance

cheektowagabee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean McCowan learned a great deal about life on and off the basketball court...

thecomeback.com

Charlie Weis has message for Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman was officially introduced as the new head coach of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. It’s a huge spotlight for the 35-year-old who decided to take the job rather than follow Brian Kelly to LSU and remain a defensive coordinator. Freeman was a hot commodity before taking the Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
semoball.com

Hoops 21: New Malden coach seeking enthusiasm from Green Wave

First-year Malden Green Wave boys basketball coach Mike Kilgore wants his players to display enthusiasm when they step onto the court this season. “I want our guys to be excited and be happy to be on the floor,” Kilgore said. “I want them to represent their school more than anything. If they work hard for their school I think we will be alright.”
MALDEN, MO
readthereporter.com

HSE honors retired Coach Huppenthal

Hamilton Southeastern honored retired girls basketball coach Chris Huppenthal prior to the Royals’ game with Noblesville on Wednesday night. Huppenthal retired in February after 16 seasons as the Southeastern coach. Huppenthal joined Southeastern in 2005, and would guide the Royals to two sectional titles, a regional championship and the 2019 Class 4A state championship. Huppenthal finished his HSE career with a 282-86 record and and overall record of 457-124 during a 25-year career. He also coached at Kokomo and Highland, winning regional titles at both schools. Huppenthal coached four Indiana All-Stars: Courtney Osborn, Taya Reimer, Amaya Hamilton and 2020 Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
nctv17.com

New Waubonsie Basketball Coach Hopes to Bring Passion to the Hardwood

The Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball team has gone through some changes after three straight winning seasons. While there are several new players on the squad, there’s also a new voice leading them in Andrew Schweitzer, who is now the seventh varsity coach in program history. He takes Waubonsie after coaching the sophomore team at Wheaton Warrenville South.
WHEATON, IL
Daily Gazette

In game against Kentucky, UAlbany men’s basketball coach Killings to face mentor

For stretches of play, some longer than others, the UAlbany men’s basketball team has shown progress during Dwayne Killings’ inaugural season leading the Great Danes. The win-loss record, though, shows UAlbany at 0-4 — and Killings has often said that while his program’s members need to approach each day with “urgency,” that the Great Danes also know that “patience” is required as they try to build themselves into a team capable of competing at a high level in the America East Conference this season.
KENTUCKY STATE
Orange Leader

HOOP ROUNDUP: Bears nab nice win in Splendora

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears notched a nice 67-49 road victory over the Splendora Wildcats at Wildcat Gym Tuesday. The Bears (3-1) went on a 19-8 spurt in the first quarter and were in control the rest of the way. Ben Elliott had the hot hand again for the Bears as...
SPLENDORA, TX
247Sports

Coach Tarrell Robinson signs 3 new recruits for Lady Aggies' Hoops

North Carolina A&T women's basketball head coach Tarrell Robinson announced the signing of three players this week adding to a roster that will lose four seniors this year. The Aggies second year in the Big South will come with some home grown talent and some talent from the Peach state.
BASKETBALL
Corsicana Daily Sun

Football player, coach, mentor Jacobs passes away at 82

Some men are local legends and some are larger than life. Hershel Ray Jacobs was both. The former NFL football player, coach, and probation officer exemplified what it means to be a mentor, teacher and a good neighbor. His influence was never more evident than following his passing Monday, Nov....
NFL
semoball.com

Hoops '21: Bernie loses 78% of scoring but coach remains optimistic

BERNIE — Bernie’s third-year basketball coach, Jason Long, is facing something new this season. In his first two years as head coach, Long had veteran lineups that went a combined 44-12 and won a district championship in 2020. The Mules have three seniors this season, but the team lost 78%...
BERNIE, MO
shorelinemedia.net

Reeths-Puffer boys basketball hopes for big things in tough league with new coach

Nate Aardema enters his first season as Reeths-Puffer basketball coach looking to retool after the Rockets lost their two top scorers to graduation. Kaleb Mitchelson and Kendall Smith, both honorable mention all-state players in 2021, have moved on to play in college, Mitchelson at NAIA Aquinas College and Smith at Division II Lake Superior State. Both were four-year varsity stars and carried the Rockets to a season that ended with a 9-10 record but had its share of highs, including exciting wins over Whitehall on the road and Muskegon in double overtime.
BASKETBALL
antigojournal.com

Red Robin hoops prepping for a solid second season under Coach Reetz

The intensity and tradition of Antigo basketball is back for a new season, and ready to improve after a tough 2020-21 campaign, during which the team was unable to compete in non-conference games. The Red Robins played only within the Great Northern Conference last season, aside from a WIAA regional...
ANTIGO, WI

