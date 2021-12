On Tuesday, November 23rd, the NR Bears Swim Team had their Annual Inter-Squad Purple and Gold Meet. The swimmers had a chance to test out all their hard work in practice. This meet is always a fun one to start the season, so new families get a chance to see what a High School swim meet looks like. Swimmers also get a feel for the pace of the events they will be swimming.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 8 DAYS AGO