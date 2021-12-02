ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

ROI-NJ presents the ROI Influencers: Real Estate 2021

By Linda Lindner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile elected officials and economic thought leaders debate the merits of any number of programs that can be used to jump-start the post-pandemic...

WTAJ

Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it […]
U.S. POLITICS
ozarksfn.com

The Real, Real Estate Market

The real estate market in the Ozarks is on fire. This dynamic market is becoming prevalent in many areas around the country. We’re all hearing stories of properties selling well above asking prices and getting multiple back-up offers above the agreed-upon sale price. This is becoming commonplace throughout the area. I have personally heard of or experienced real estate sales contracts being signed the same day. This sometimes applies not only to homes but land and other properties as well.
BUSINESS
Rutgers Center for Real Estate making huge investments in students

For all the classes that are taught by some of the top professionals in the industry, and all the degrees that have been conferred, Morris Davis likes to offer a different metric when measuring the impact and success of the Center for Real Estate at Rutgers University. Before the founding...
REAL ESTATE
Sheldon Gross Realty brokers industrial space in Howell for $1.2M

A 3.06-acre industrial property at 98 Industrial Court, Howell, has been sold for $1.2 million. The former Coatings Manufacturing location was acquired by a junk removal company in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross Realty. In addition to a 7,000-square-foot structure, the location also features significant outdoor storage options. Of...
HOWELL, NJ
Virtual Real Estate is Real and Growing

When Facebook changed its name to Meta, a lot of us saw it as a strategy to get away from the dark clouds that had been dampening Facebook’s status. But what Meta really equates to is Facebook’s pivot towards the “Metaverse”, a cryptocurrency-powered collection of virtual worlds. Within these worlds, people can interact with each other, transact in business, enjoy concerts, and make investments just as they would in real life, but in a simulation that’s akin to a video game.
REAL ESTATE
Urby launches leasing for new phase of apartments in Harrison

New design elements and elevated amenities are part of a new phase of Harrison Urby‘s community. Leasing of the 381 brand new apartments is officially underway at 200 Angelo Cifelli Drive, expanding the offering’s lively social spaces located near the Harrison PATH station, the developer announced this week. “Urby’s transformative...
REAL ESTATE
I’m currently working in real estate private equity in Japan having experience in working at one of GS/JPM/MS structuring desks in Tokyo. I have a total of 3 years of experience and would like to apply to HBS/GSB/Wharton.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Where the housing market is going in 2022 as told by 7 leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A perfect storm. That's the best way to describe the red-hot housing market we've seen from coast-to-coast during the pandemic. It was spurred by a combination of recession-induced low mortgage rates, remote work allowing buyers to sprawl further away from their workplace, and a demographic wave of first-time millennial homebuyers entering into the market. Of course, years of under-building means there simply aren't enough homes available to meet this demand. Cue record price growth.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Real Estate M&A Are On the Rise

Mergers and acquisitions in the real estate sector are on the rise, as a mix of pent-up demand, renewed confidence, and a frustration in finding direct-investment opportunities at scale are spurring activity, reported JLL. This activity comes amid a booming sales market in general, with one analyst from Avison Young...
REAL ESTATE
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Real estate transfers in the Town of Riverhead reported by Suffolk Research Service for the period Nov. 1- 15, 2021:. Insource East Prprts to Westwood Building Corp, 16 Birch Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .34 Ac, $345,000; on Nov. 8, 2021. D. Pisani to Peter Parker and Lacy Jones, 24...
RIVERHEAD, NY
ncsu.edu

The Real ROI of Business Sustainability

Oftentimes when discussing return on investment, companies and organizations are strictly looking at dollars and cents. However, in this new era of business, more leaders are understanding that the impact of their operations goes far beyond finances. And when looking at significant undertakings to improve a company’s sustainability efforts, the impact is much bigger than the company’s bottom line.
ECONOMY
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

At any given moment I’m working on a handful of estate-owned properties that are in some phase of the sale process. I’ll often start working on these types of listings early on, prior even to the actual paperwork being signed, and begin advising the heirs on what should or shouldn’t be done in preparation for the sale. Throughout the entire process, my team and I are working closely with the family and handling whatever we can in order to alleviate the stress that almost always falls on the shoulders of family members when selling estate-owned properties. I wish it weren’t the case, but more often than not there’s a degree of contention between the heirs. While designating an executor or administrator to be in charge of the process is a wise decision made prior to one’s passing, it doesn’t change or remove the underlying feelings that often surface when it comes time to liquidate an estate. Sadly, money and power (either having it or lacking it) can sometimes bring out the worst in people.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Brandon White and Cortney Dupont of Cohen + White Associates offer a home with location, views, protected privacy and comfortable open-plan living. Transformations – Designer Sue Schwarz recommends casting a fresh...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
EASTside Magazine

The Face of Homegrown Real Estate

As a native Austinite, Heather brings a creative and collaborative approach to the Roots Residential Group at Compass. Growing up in Central Austin and graduating from UT, she is uniquely familiar with Austin’s hidden treasures and all the city has to offer. Her enthusiasm and expertise have built a solid referral network from past clients, friends, and co-workers.
AUSTIN, TX
stockinvestor.com

Blending Data and Real Estate

Blending data and real estate cause misnomers everywhere. Examples of misnaming abound. Panama hats actually come from Ecuador, French horns originated in Germany, not France, and pencil lead is not made of lead, but graphite. Similarly, while the name “real estate investment trusts” (REITs) seems to indicate that they are...
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

Skylight Real Estate Partners Makes Market Debut With NJ Multifamily Acquisition

Skylight Real Estate Partners has officially closed its first deal, Commercial Observer has learned. The firm — led by industry veterans Bennat Berger, Gavin Evans, Benjamin Joseph and Andrew Miller — has acquired Infinity Edgewater, a 100-unit mixed-use property in Edgewater, N.J., in a joint venture with PCCP. “We are...
REAL ESTATE
roi-nj.com

KRE Group and Silverman expand offerings with Lehigh Valley community

Two New Jersey-based companies are collaborating for a fourth time. Jersey City-based KRE Group said Monday that, together with the Short Hills-based Silverman Group, it has opened a new luxury rental community in the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania, which is now accepting leases. Located in a village within Upper Macungie...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

