ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco agency opposes Cruise robotaxi application, citing safety

By Paresh Dave
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NI2Z_0dCEYH5z00

Dec 1 (Reuters) - San Francisco's public transit operator has challenged an application by Cruise to charge for robotaxi rides, saying on Wednesday promotional videos from the General Motors Co (GM.N) unit show Cruise passengers illegally hopping in and out of vehicles in the middle of the street instead of at the curb.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) said in a 24-page letter that the recent videos from Cruise show the self-driving technology company is allowing unlawful behavior that also endangers people nearby and slows down buses, agency director Jeff Tumlin said. The agency also blasted Cruise's application for failing to plan service in low-income and minority neighborhoods or to accommodate wheelchairs.

"Together, the Cruise Videos document 14 total stops for pick up or drop off of passengers; they provide evidence that not a single one of these stops complied with the requirements of the Vehicle Code and Transportation Code," the agency wrote.

Cruise said it would respond to the concerns in a letter to the CPUC next Monday.

GM's Cruise, Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Waymo and other companies view San Francisco as a good testing ground for robotaxi services. With the federal government slow to produce rules on autonomous vehicles, states have stepped in to regulate. But local authorities in San Francisco and elsewhere have sought greater say over the new technologies, which include Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Autopilot. read more

The SFMTA letter responds to a Cruise application last month to the California Public Utilities Commission, which has final say over whether companies can charge for rides.

SFMTA's letter calls for denying Cruise's application unless it can prove its automated systems can recognize lawful on-street parking, parallel park and pull into parking lots.

The agency also criticized Cruise's initial deployment plan because it would ignore nearly all of the city's low income and disadvantaged communities and serve just 19% of San Francisco's Hispanic population and 24% of its Black population. The company also has yet to test wheelchair accessible trips, the agency wrote.

In addition, Cruise said it would avoid streets with light rail lines, yet it failed to acknowledge a long train route in its planned service area, SFMTA wrote.

Reporting by Paresh Dave; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

San Francisco Declares Water Shortage Emergency

San Francisco Public Utilities Commission declared a water shortage emergency and approved measures aimed at further conserving and reducing water usage across the SFPUC’s service territory in response to exceptionally dry weather conditions that have affected the entire state over the past two years. As a result of the emergency...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston Herald

Lowry: San Francisco – the shoplifting capital of America

It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America’s largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco. The erstwhile Golden City is beset by an ongoing tide of theft that is closing down retail locations and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TravelDailyNews.com

citizenM opens first San Francisco property

CitizenM opens its doors in San Francisco. citizenM San Francisco Union Square follows citizenM Los Angeles Downtown as the company’s second hotel in California this year, signaling the ambitious commitment to U.S. expansion, which will continue with five new U.S. locations opening in 2022. In celebration of citizenM’s introduction to...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
Santa Barbara Independent

Omicron Finds San Francisco

The wait to discover Omicron in the United States ended at 4 a.m. on December 1, when a team of UC San Francisco scientists finished sequencing the variant from a woman who’d returned on November 22 from a trip to South Africa. By the next day, two more cases were discovered in Minneapolis and Colorado. While the woman in Colorado’s Arapahoe County had returned last week from a visit to several south African countries, the man in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, had only been to New York, visiting the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center. All three were vaccinated and had only mild symptoms.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

San Francisco is failing the Tenderloin

On Sept. 29, an 11-year-old girl was attacked while walking to school along Turk Street. Her older brother intervened, but she still ended up in urgent care with wounds to her face and a trauma not easily healed. The night before, a 61-year-old man inside a doughnut shop on Golden Gate Avenue was shot through a window and killed. Two weeks later, around the corner, at least six gunmen fired between 30 and 40 rounds at each other, sending three people to the hospital.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#The General Motors Co#Cpuc#Gm#Cruise Alphabet Inc#Tesla Inc#Sfmta
Washington Examiner

San Francisco announces water shortage before Thanksgiving

San Francisco declared a water shortage emergency two days before Thanksgiving. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission called for a 10% reduction in voluntary water usage due to a water shortage emergency. "With California still experiencing devastating drought and the uncertainty around this rainy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
@JohnLocke

San Francisco Created Its Shoplifting Problem

Rich Lowry of National Review Online explains how San Francisco government helped create the city’s current crime wave with bad public policy. It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America’s largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
San Mateo Daily Journal

Hundreds of San Francisco International Airport workers to protest

Hundreds of airport workers will protest Wednesday at San Francisco International Airport to highlight demands for affordable health care benefits, according to union officials. The protest is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the airport’s Terminal 3 on what is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
beyondchron.org

Will San Francisco Legalize Fourplexes?

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will soon confront a new housing challenge: whether to legalize fourplexes in single-family zoned districts. There are three proposals. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman originally introduced a fourplex legalization measure in January 2021. It passed the Planning Commission in November. Mandelman’s proposal does not require any level of city-imposed affordability.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelagewest.com

Princess Cruises Resumes Operations in San Francisco

The return to California cruising is not limited to Long Beach, Los Angeles and San Diego. Princess Cruises has also relaunched Ruby Princess from San Francisco. I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy. "Princess is proud to have our sixth MedallionClass ship back to provide sought-after cruise vacations," said John...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

BuzzFeed, Apple, DiDi Global, United Airlines, Del Taco

The Dow rallied over 1% on Monday as economy-linked banks and energy stocks roared back after sharp declines in the previous week, while Nasdaq struggled to keep pace as Nvidia dragged down chipmakers. At 12:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 1.89% at 35,234.46. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
San Francisco Chronicle

Tour San Francisco with Chronicle Journalists!

San Francisco Chronicle journalists know the city better than anyone. Now, they want to show you around. The San Francisco Chronicle is debuting audio walking tours that highlight the hidden corners and little-known histories of the city, from the architectural treasures of the Financial District to the secrets of Golden Gate Park. Let Chronicle Urban Design Critic John King or Columnist Heather Knight and Culture Critic Peter Hartlaub share fascinating tales on a walk through of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy