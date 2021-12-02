ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC and Russia will pump more oil in January despite price plunge

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia, Russia and other leading oil producers have decided to stick with plans to increase supply in January despite a recent plunge in prices driven by fears of a new glut. The agreement was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Interesting Engineering

Don't Worry, We'll Never Run out of Oil

Crude oil is one of the most important resources we have ever discovered. Oil and the many products made from it have literally and figuratively transformed the world beyond all recognition. However, as we are constantly reminded, crude oil is not in infinite supply. After all, it took millions of...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas prices retreat on mild start to winter: Kemp

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have retreated from their highest level in real terms for more than a decade as mild temperatures and fuel-switching to coal have reduced the chance stocks will fall to critically low levels by the end of winter next March. Front-month futures have...
Saudi Arabia
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
investing.com

Oil Down 6th Week in Row Despite Optimism Over OPEC Move

Investing.com - US oil prices fell back on Friday, posting a sixth straight weekly loss, despite OPEC signaling that it was ready to pull back on production at any time if fears over the Omicron continued to hurt demand for energy. After closing lower for five days in six, crude...
News Channel Nebraska

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
OilPrice.com

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Sachs commodity analysts remain bullish on oil prices despite yesterday’s decision by OPEC+ to add another 400,000 bpd to combined production next month. The bank’s analysts said they see “very clear upside risks”, per a Bloomberg report, adding it expected an average price of $85 for Brent crude in 2023.
News Channel Nebraska

Higher gas prices and heating costs will hurt low-income families the most this winter

Opinion by Mark Wolfe for CNN Business Perspectives. Last month, several senators called on the Biden administration to take action to lower energy costs. Specifically, they urged the administration to increase supply of natural gas and home heating oil by limiting natural gas exports and releasing inventory from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Reuters

OPEC+ output increase adds to Goldman's bullish oil market view

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said current oil price levels offer 'compelling' opportunities for investors to reposition for an ongoing structural bull market and OPEC's decision to increase output only supports this upbeat view. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+,...
WGAU

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

NEW YORK — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi...
agrinews-pubs.com

Commodity Insight: Crude oil prices rise from ashes

Based on the Consumer Price Index, a tool used to measure inflation, there was a 6.2% increase in the cost of all items over the past year. The sharp spike in inflation was due to energy, shelter, food and vehicle costs. Compared to a year ago, it was the highest...
