With the festive season well and truly underway (yep, there are only 23 days until Christmas), you might be wondering what the Royal Family will be doing to celebrate the occasion. As it turns out, there are plenty of royal traditions when it comes to how they mark the holidays, like 'Stir Up Sunday' which sees them gather together to prepare their Christmas pudding. Another one of their longstanding traditions, is to join the Queen at her home on the Sandringham Estate, which they've done almost every year since the 1980s.

