The Los Angeles Lakers have the chance to get their revenge when they travel to take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Kings dealt the Lakers an embarrassing loss just last Friday, beating them after a triple-overtime thriller even though they were down three starters: Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, and — for the majority of the clash — Maurice Harkless. Los Angeles put on one of the worst defensive performances of the season that night, ending up with a defensive rating of 113.7.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO