We talk about the spanking WKU provided the Owls and why FAU season has been such a disappointment and if another regime might be making the calls next season. Please leave a review of our podcast on iTunes if you can! We record a podcast once a week during the off-season for football and then from the months of August to January we record two and sometimes three podcasts per week. Our podcasts are always heavy on FAU football but we make it a point to also try and cover FAU men's basketball, recruiting for both sports, and any other major storyline in the world of FAU athletics.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO