Computers

An Expert Guide On SBOMS In Cybersecurity

CSO
 6 days ago

The ever-increasing use of open source code combined with government requirements and recent high profile...

www.csoonline.com

austintechnologycouncil.org

Cybersecurity: A Necessary Right

Ensuring security in a cyber environment — a virtual frontier that was conceived without physical barriers and defied the rules of nature — has become a key topic around the globe. As cyber consciousness continues to rise, so do the risks that have emerged of a highly connected cyber world and the need for cyber-safety.
TECHNOLOGY
devops.com

WhiteSource Adds SBOM Tool That Lists Vulnerabilities

WhiteSource has added a software bill of materials (SBOM) tool to its portfolio that, in addition to capturing the components of an application, also surfaces vulnerabilities that should be addressed. Many organizations are becoming more rigorous about making sure SBOM are attached to every software development initiative in the wake...
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

The Case for Fostering a Cybersecurity Work Culture

The majority of modern cyber-attacks result from unintentional human error and poor cybersecurity etiquette. For this reason, many well-known attacks, such as ransomware, often use social engineering techniques. This means cybersecurity software and policies lose much of their effectiveness if undercut by poor cyber-hygiene. Companies must treat cybersecurity as a team effort, combining secure individual behaviors and awareness through clear and simple policies. This can be achieved through cultivating a strong cybersecurity workplace culture.
JOBS
helpnetsecurity.com

Best cities for cybersecurity professionals

AdvisorSmith released a study ranking 181 cities in the United States based on their attractiveness for cybersecurity professionals. The study ranked cities based on the following factors:. The concentration of jobs on a per capita basis. The cost of living in each city. Average salaries for IT security analysts in...
POLITICS
#Cybersecurity#Source Code#Integral Part#Executive Order#Open Source#Sbom#United States
InformationWeek

Why Modern Cybersecurity Requires AI

Cybersecurity has been important since even before the age of dial-up Internet when viruses spread via infected floppy discs. The battle between adversaries and IT professionals is ever escalating. Adversaries create new and different types of malware or attacks, and IT teams deploy new or improved types of defenses to protect their growing data stockpiles.
SOFTWARE
unt.edu

Cracking the Code on Cybersecurity Threats

Three UNT researchers have been awarded a prestigious National Security Agency Research Innovation Award to crack the code on cybersecurity threats against private companies and government entities. UNT is one of six institutions to have received this type of award this year. Ram Dantu, Kirill Morozov and Sanjukta Bhowmick will...
DENTON, TX
tufts.edu

Tackling International Issues in Cybersecurity and Policy

The Cybersecurity and Policy MS degree program, launched through Fletcher and the Department of Computer Science in the School of Engineering at Tufts, offers an interdisciplinary combination of technology and policy within the context of international issues. The program is led by faculty with deep expertise across the expansive cybersecurity...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

A Blueprint to Build a Commanding, Cyber-Ready Workforce

Every company in today’s digital economy is a technology company. Whether the focus is on logistics and shipping or manufacturing, no business can excel in today’s environment without being reliant on technology in some capacity, especially while remote. But technology requires a host of different types of roles and responsibilities to create and deploy these new business models, and that inherently comes with risks and security concerns.
JOBS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CSO

Cybersecurity Steps for the Energy and Utilities Industry

Without a doubt, one of the most game-changing innovations is the Internet of Things (IoT). Industry analyst firm IDC expects there will be over 41 billion connected IoT devices by 2025. The exponential growth of IoT devices in the energy and utilities industry has greatly increased the need to focus...
INDUSTRY
inforisktoday.com

Cybersecurity Unplugged: Improving Healthcare Security

As the CISO at Sentara Health, Dan Bowden focuses on building secure digital environments for new mobile apps, implementing telehealth platforms and integrating Electronic Health Record system patient member portals. He's also involved in migrating Sentara systems to cloud Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service environments and leveraging leading technologies to maximize efficiency and safety.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Evolving from Messaging to Data in Motion

It's true, there is a good chance as a technology leader, you have either undertaken or are looking to pursue initiatives which would integrate IT technologies in a way that aligns with business demands to bring top-notch user experiences and build the foundation of next generation real-time applications. In this online talk, we explore the need to evolve from middlewear messaging to data in motion. Confluent is building the foundational platform for data in motion so any organization can innovate and win in a digital-first world. Read on to learn more.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) presents challenges for CISOs

The manner in which companies do business in China saw a monumental change take effect on November 1 when China’s new Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) took effect. First announced in August 2021, it was clear entities with a China footprint were faced with the dilemma: Comply or face the consequences.
CHINA
CSO

Introduction to Event-Driven Microservices

The popularity of modern architectures based upon event-driven microservices comes from an industry move toward decoupling services into small, reusable components in order to simplify development of data systems. Rather than being tangled within a monolith of code, different functions within an application can operate independently and asynchronously which allows for reduced complexity, reduced risk, and a faster means to both launch and scale new apps. In this 20-minute session produced by Confluent, you’ll gain everything you need to get started with the development of your first app based event-driven microservices platform.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Building a Bridge Between Sales & Service with Asset Data

Today, large quantities of data are collected in the field and tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are allowing service organizations to generate models and prescribe predictive maintenance schedules to devices, optimizing uptime. However, there is untapped potential in this data. This report explores how service organizations...
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Digital Without Disruption: Strategies to Handle Todays Top Banking Challenges

Join experts from nCino, with added perspective and research from Salesforce, as they discuss the some of the top digital challenges confronting the banking industry today, share real-life examples and approaches of banks who are successfully navigating these issues, and explain how to devise a plan for your institution to effectively tackle these hurdles.
ECONOMY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Cybersecurity expert Jeff Moulton’s dos and don’ts regarding cyberattacks

Jeff Moulton, president and CEO of cybersecurity research and service company Stephenson Technologies Corp. in Baton Rouge, says ransomware attacks, hacks, compromised networks and data spills have become the new normal, and no one is immune, reports 10/12 Industry Report. “The whole paradigm has changed,” Moulton says. “You’re no longer...
BATON ROUGE, LA
sciencetimes.com

Debunking Myths Surrounding Cybersecurity Tools

Cybersecurity tools are like digital security guards that follow us everywhere we go, are always on-duty, and have got our backs. That is if you know how to use them properly and steer clear of blindly believing the myriad myths related to what cybersecurity tools are, what they can do and what they cannot do. It can be risky to have unrealistic expectations of what cybersecurity tools can do, such as what an antivirus is and what it isn't, what a firewall can guard against and what it cannot guard against, as well as something like knowing what the limitations of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) or private browsing mode in a browser are.
TECHNOLOGY

