Eastern Iowa Cancer Center to Host “Love Lights” Ceremony

If you're looking for some impressive light displays to enjoy with your family this holiday season, look no further!. Thanks to a recent article from the website Only in Your State, we discovered an incredible drive-thru holiday light display here in Eastern Iowa. It's called the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, and it's located at Midwest Old Threshers Campground in Mount Pleasant. According to the website, "visitors to the Festival of Lights will enjoy over 100 Holiday Lighted Displays from a gingerbread man, tractors, candy canes, and the holly old elf Santa Claus that fill a 1.6-mile route in the Midwest Old Threshers Campground." The annual display has been around since 2013 and attracts lots of visitors each year.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO