Economy

Initial Unemployment Claims Jump After Posting 50-Year Low Last Week

By Nicholas Morgan
 2 days ago
Initial unemployment claims shot back up on Thursday after previously reaching lows not seen in more than a half-century, according to the U.S Department of Labor. In its weekly report, the Labor Department...

Elkhart Truth

November jobs report falls short by half, unemployment rate falls

(The Center Square) – The newly released November jobs report fell short of expectations Friday. The Department of Labor released the report showing that the economy created 210,000 nonfarm jobs in November, dropping unemployment to 4.2%. Those figures, though, came well under experts’ predictions of 573,000 new jobs for the month.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Long-Term Unemployment Fell Again But at Slowest Pace Since April

The number of long-term unemployed fell by 136,000 last month, according to the November jobs report published Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's a positive development, economists said, and continues a downward trend from early 2021. However, it's the smallest decline since April. The November jobs report...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The November jobs report shows covid is still the boss of the economy

Nearly two years in, the pandemic is still in control of the economy. The nation’s employers added just 210,000 jobs on net in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. This was far below forecasts, which predicted about 550,000 new jobs for the month. Opinions to start the day,...
BUSINESS
PBS NewsHour

U.S. employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%. That is a historically low level though still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Unemployment Rate 4.2%, Jobs Strangely Low

ADP (. , which was a better-than-expected 534K. In today’s BLS report, the private sector reportedly brought in only 235K new jobs, with a loss on the government-employment side. It’s also at odds with the trailing 3-month average jobs gains, which was 466K. The 3-month average prior to that? 889K — more than 4x today’s figure.
RETAIL
Indiana Gazette

U.S. jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers added...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Hiring stalled in November, with businesses adding only 210,000 jobs

Job growth stalled in November, with employers adding a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday. That represents a sharp slowdown from October, when companies added more than twice that number of new hires. Economists had forecast that employers had hired around 535,000 workers last month. The...
ECONOMY
Virginia Business

New Va. unemployment claims fall by 50%

The state’s new unemployment claims for the filing week ending Nov. 27 fell by about 50% from the previous week, while continued claims rose by more than 7,000 filings. The Virginia Employment Commission installed a new unemployment insurance system in November, and it missed two weeks of reports during that period.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the November jobs report

At first glance, the November jobs report was a sour one.U.S. employers added just 210,000 jobs. That was the lowest monthly gain since December — and not even half the total that economists had expected. It meant that hiring had decelerated even before the new omicron variant of the coronavirus has done any measurable damage to economy. Yet the overall portrait that emerged from Friday's jobs report wasn’t nearly as dreary as the headline number suggested. The unemployment rate plunged from 4.6% to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment. And the Labor Department revised up its estimate...
JOBS
WBTW News13

South Carolina sees record-breaking weekly unemployment claims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The latest unemployment numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce show a record-breaking amount of filed claims over the week of Thanksgiving. SCDEW has been reporting weekly initial claims since 1987. For the week ending on Nov. 27, it reported 776 claims. Not only is that the […]
BUSINESS
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

