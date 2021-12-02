The Most Popular Christmas Movies Ever

Thank you for being a friend — and now being a potential attendee of the first-ever Golden Girls fan convention. To get there, you’ll need to travel down the road and back again to Chicago’s Center on Halsted. According to the official website, the weekend’s events will include a show by a live parody troupe, a vendor’s market, photo ops, trivia contests, a disco party, a pop-up Rusty Anchor Bar, and “appearances by guest stars, producers and others directly connected with the show,” although they did not specify any confirmed names of attendees. (Three of the show’s four leads — Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty — have since passed away. Betty White is still going strong at age 99.)
