Cancer

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

By Eric Greene
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the...

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
Ellume Issues “Serious” Recall Of 2 Million Plus Home COVID Tests

The medical technology manufacturer Ellume has recalled more than 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests due to a very high number of false positives. According to FDA.gov, this recall has been identified as a Class 1 recall which they say is "the most serious type of recall." The Food and Drug Administration states, "Use of these tests may cause serious adverse health consequences or death."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US Opens Its Doors, Lifts Pandemic Travel Ban

Starting today, Monday, November 8, the United States is updating its policies on crossing borders between countries and its policies concerning international travel. The Associated Press reports the U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on international air travel from a long list of more than 30 countries including Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, and most of Europe.
TRAVEL
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
