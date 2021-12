Sometimes you just mindlessly scroll through your newsfeed on Facebook every day, and you don’t really think much about it. Either someone is ranting about something political, or someone is showing you a picture of what they made for dinner, and it’s all kind of boring. It is usually the same thing day after day, so when you land on a video that makes you smile, you just want to share it with everyone to maybe, just maybe, cheer them up for the day. Life is hard enough, so if you can find a little bit of joy every now and then, it makes the daily grind easier.

BANGOR, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO