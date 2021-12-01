Workday is named an HCM leader

More than 50% of Fortune 500 companies and 60% of Fortune 50 companies use Workday solutions. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) records strong double-digit growth rates. The management is successfully improving profitability margins. The company is expanding its operations in international markets and actively acquires new businesses to offer new services to its consumers. The satisfaction level of users and employees is quite high. However, the stock price is significantly overvalued thus we will wait to buy the stock at lower prices.

