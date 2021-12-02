Debt collectors can contact you on social media | Morning in America

An Idaho Republican went into a meltdown faster than a chocolate bar over a campfire this week when she threw an online fit over a year-old Hershey’s commercial. NPR’s Boise State Public Radio reports that it’s unclear whether Lisa Leisy, a local official for Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s gubernatorial campaign, has retained her position after she sent a tweet complaining about a “black only” Hershey’s commercial Monday. The holiday ad launched in late 2020 and features a Black family. Wrote Leisy, “I don’t support the new and improved #Hersheys #christmas black only commercial. Classic #commercial and they ruined it.” The tweet ends with a trio of vomiting emojis, and Leisy followed up with a reply saying she can “no longer watch much current TV cause black only supporting.” Boise State Public Radio notes that Leisy’s Twitter bio no longer describes her as chair for the McGeachin campaign in Power County, and a Facebook page promoting her events in the area has disappeared. Neither Leisy nor McGeachin has commented on the tweet. Earlier this year, Leisy complained on Instagram that she was “disgusted” to see her iPhone had added Juneteenth to her calendar. “Guess we’re on our way to be a black nation ahead,” she wrote. “Welcome to the ‘new’ America.”

