UGI Utilities raises gas rates

The City of Lima is looking to increase utility rates for the first time since 2019. The Utilities Committee met Monday evening to discuss an increase in sanitary sewer and refuse rates. The city has seen an increase in the prices of products that are needed to keep the water clean, especially chemicals, and have received an increase of $5 per customer per month for refuse service. They have proposed an increase in refuse rates over the next 3 years of $1.75 per month the first year, another $1.75 per month the second year, and a $1.50 per month increase in the final year. They have also proposed a 3% sewer rate increase and a $1 a month increase on the EPA fee for the next 3 years.

LIMA, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO