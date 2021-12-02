ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UGI Utilities raises gas rates

By Melina Druga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUGI Utilities raised its gas rates effective Wednesday, increasing the average residential heating customer’s rates 9.6 percent, from $89.69 per month to $98.31 monthly. Utilities are required by law to pass along to customers, without any markup, the cost of the...

Arab American News

Here’s how to receive state assistance to help pay for heating and electric bills this winter

LANSING — Michiganders who need help with heating or electric bills can call 211 or go to mi211.org to get the resources and support they need to stay warm this winter. The state has been awarded $54.5 million in Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) grants to help families pay for heat and energy as the winter approaches. Last year, the program helped more than 52,000 households.
LANSING, MI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

In unusual move, utility regulators slash CenterPoint's interim rate request

Citing rising energy costs, Minnesota utility regulators Thursday slashed CenterPoint Energy's proposed interim rate increase and also ordered the company to give its customers more time to pay special charges stemming from last winter's mega-storm. "As regulators, we can't have our heads in the sand and ignore significant [economic] constraints,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PIDA approves four low-interest loans

The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) recently approved four new low-interest loans. So far this year, PIDA has approved $42.8 million in low-interest loans. Van Industries in Berks County, through the Greater Berks Development Fund, received a $795,175 loan to purchase a fiber high-speed laser cutter. The purchase will allow...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Appalachia energy leaders dispute Sen. Warren’s energy price claims

Appalachia energy leaders and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are duking it out over skyrocketing energy prices across America. Leaders from Appalachia’s natural gas and oil sector called the senator’s recent market claims “deeply misguided and false,” while Warren said that price increases are being driven by energy companies’ “corporate greed and profiteering.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSAT 12

CPS Energy rate hike coming amid ‘trust crisis,’ council warns utility

San Antonio – As CPS Energy officials made their pitch for a rate hike to city council Wednesday, council members warned it likely wouldn’t be well-received. “You’re in the grips of a trust crisis right now, right?” District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez said. “The public right now, whether you agree with them or not, has a delicate relationship with you guys. It’s a little brittle.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Chris Brown
PPL Corporation releases climate assessment report

Allentown-based energy company PPL Corporation released Tuesday an updated Climate Assessment Report, which includes its strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Along with the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, PPL set interim reduction targets of 80 percent by 2040 and 70 percent by 2035. Through this analysis, PPL projects that it is on a path to achieve its interim targets.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Standard-Speaker

UGI increasing natural gas heating bills by 9.6%

UGI Utilities Inc. announced Tuesday that its purchased gas cost rates will increase and as a result, the average residential heating customer’s bill will rise on Dec. 1 by 9.6% from about $89.69 per month to $98.31 per month. Chris Brown, UGI vice president and general manager of rates and...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Lima News

Utility rate hike approved by Paulding Putnam Electric trustees

PAULDING — If you’re a residential customer of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, you can expect an increase in your bill effective Jan. 1. The board of trustees recently approved the 2022 operating budget and approved increasing the monthly residential service charge from $32.95 to $35 a month. This is their...
PAULDING, OH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rate increase approved for Oklahoma Natural Gas customers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has approved an agreement that will raise costs for Oklahoma Natural Gas customers. Customers can expect to see a 34 cent increase on their monthly bill. The average residential ONG customers will see a $1.27 increase. Low-income customers will see an $0.36 increase in their bill.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Spire rate increases to raise gas bills by nearly 25% for regional customers

ST. LOUIS — Costs from last winter's extreme cold spell are finally hitting Spire natural gas bills, which, starting Tuesday, will see significant increases. Typical residential customers in eastern Missouri are set to see bills increase by nearly 25%, or about $14.52 in an average month, Spire recently told state regulators.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIII TV3

Texas Public Utility Commission lowers max rate for energy

AUSTIN, Texas — Commissioners with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) on Tuesday lowered the maximum amount of money consumers will pay for power. During the February winter storms, the megawatt per hour price paid rose to $9,000. To compare, energy prices for Texas averaged $22 per megawatt-hour in 2020, with lower rates during the winter.
AUSTIN, TX
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Approves PECO Rate Increase

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s filed settlement agreement for a $132 million increase in PECO’s electric distribution rates. The rate increase is said to support significant investments to make the local energy grid stronger and more resilient to better withstand extreme weather and prevent outages; support the advancement of clean energy technologies, and expand assistance for low-income customers. The new electric delivery rates will take effect on January 1, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

UGI to pass along higher natural gas cost to customers

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. UGI Utilities Inc. said natural gas customers will pay more starting Dec. 1 due to higher costs the company pays for the fuel. The monthly bill for the average residential heating customer will increase by 9.6 % to $98.31 from $89.69,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc27 News

UGI to increase purchased gas cost rates on Dec. 1

(WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the average residential heating bill will rise by 9.6% due to UGI Utilities Inc. increasing its purchased cost rates. According to the press release, this means the average bill will increase from $89.69 to $98.31 per month. According to Chris Brown, UGI vice president and general manager of rates and […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hometownstations.com

Utilities rates could increase in Lima

The City of Lima is looking to increase utility rates for the first time since 2019. The Utilities Committee met Monday evening to discuss an increase in sanitary sewer and refuse rates. The city has seen an increase in the prices of products that are needed to keep the water clean, especially chemicals, and have received an increase of $5 per customer per month for refuse service. They have proposed an increase in refuse rates over the next 3 years of $1.75 per month the first year, another $1.75 per month the second year, and a $1.50 per month increase in the final year. They have also proposed a 3% sewer rate increase and a $1 a month increase on the EPA fee for the next 3 years.
LIMA, OH
Seekingalpha.com

Clean Energy Technologies and Shenzhen Gas JV to acquire municipal natural gas utility companies in China

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB:CETY) enters a joint venture with Shenzhen Gas with plans to acquire profit-generating municipal natural gas utility companies in China. This is expected to drive significant growth to company's top line and bottom line. The new venture follows company’s recently announced acquisition of Leading Wave, holding company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Republic

CenterPoint Energy to reduce natural gas base rates for customers after settlement

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Customers of CenterPoint Energy Indiana North will soon see a decrease in fixed charges for natural gas. According to a release from the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a settlement agreement that reduces natural gas base rates for customers of the former Vectren North territory, which includes Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN

