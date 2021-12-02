ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Ratings for ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ & RHOP Reunion Part 4 Cause Debates on Social Media

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHOP had a lot of people talking during season 6. Bravo scored big when they were able to arrange for Nicki Minaj to make an appearance at the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion. Andy Cohen agreed to have her host her own segment. During the segment, Nicki was able...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 6

Jus Lyn
1d ago

Should not be on media! She has no morals, jumping from one man to another, by the " $" value...there is a name for this occupation and its NOT " Bravo celebrity!"

Reply(2)
10
Renay Walk
2d ago

Porsha needs to run and run very fast away from that African man he looks up to no good I wish her the best though maybe I'm wrong I pray I'm wrong cuz I don't like the way that look and when she talk about it like he got her in robot mode

Reply(1)
6
Wyonita
1d ago

Porsha dont waste time on someone with money. she wanted a baby so bad basically from anyone . She really need to sit down somewhere. She like the road runner.

Reply
4
Related
Shine My Crown

Andy Cohen Reacts to NeNe Leakes Wanting to Return to 'RHOA': 'I Think She'd Prefer That I Keep Her Name Out My Mouth'

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes recently revealed that she would be open to returning to the show. "Yeah, sure. I'll return to the show," NeNe told "The Real" cohosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais. "I'm okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I'd be happy to return to the show."
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
NFL
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids

Now that the cast for season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has come out, there is no room for speculation on who will and won’t be returning. Out are longtime housewives Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Of course, we can still catch Cynthia on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Porsha on her own […] The post Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Andy Cohen
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha

Porsha Williams might have made her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta, she still has plenty left to give. She landed her own spin off Porsha’s Family Matters and even came out with a memoir. Her book, titled The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose reveals some pretty deep stuff. It […] The post Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Says Gizelle Bryant Needs to Learn How to Read to End Embarrassment at Reunions

Gizelle Bryant is usually a target at the RHOP reunions. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is no stranger to being in the hot seat during the season and at the reunion. On the current season, she’s on the outs with Wendy Osefo. For Wendy, Gizelle crossed the line when she discussed cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo with the others. Ashley Darby was asked to bring up the rumors with Wendy. Gizelle said she was concerned because Wendy changed a lot since her first season. She also wondered if the rumors led to Wendy getting work done on her body. So Wendy went off on Gizelle and she had more to say to Gizelle at the season 6 reunion.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Angela Simmons is Reportedly Filming for the Upcoming Season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Changes have been made to RHOA for the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot of complaints about season 13. A focal point of the season was Bolo Gate. Kenya Moore believed that Porsha Williams hooked up with the dancer. He was the main source of entertainment during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. As the season went on, others began to express they may have also believed the hookup happened. Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ friend even said Porsha was obligated to reveal what happened. The drama led to Porsha falling out with Marlo. Even though drama did come from the demise of their friendship, some fans questioned why Bolo Gate had taken center stage for the season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reality Tea

Falynn Pina Welcomes A Baby Girl With Her New Fiancé

Finally some good news for Falynn Pina, our most-valuable-friend-of from Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite getting paid an insulting $0 for her appearance on RHOA Falynn has been center stage since the season wrapped. Personally, I think chasing a party guest down in medusa snakes warrants a raise all by itself. Maybe even a peach! Instead, Falynn is getting […] The post Falynn Pina Welcomes A Baby Girl With Her New Fiancé appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Snatches up Ramona Singer + Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Went Too Far

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed on RHUGT. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey clashed as they filmed season 1 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” In fact, they had tense conversations about their friendship. As they had issues with the other women both questioned if the other truly had their back during the contentious moments. Interestingly enough, Kenya’s biggest blowup on the show so far has been with Ramona Singer. The “Real Housewives of New York” star has rubbed Kenya the wrong way multiple times. But things came to a head during Kenya’s yacht event. After the ladies have drinks, a conversation goes left between Kenya and Ramona.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Credits NeNe Leakes For Making Real Housewives Of Atlanta The Success That It Is Today

All of us Bravoholics have our opinions about every Real Housewives. But the one I cannot understand is the lack of respect some Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers show to NeNe Leakes. Yes, NeNe’s last few seasons on the show weren’t her best by far. And people like Kenya Moore, who is an expert at playing the […] The post Kenya Moore Credits NeNe Leakes For Making Real Housewives Of Atlanta The Success That It Is Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Porsha Williams Says She "Felt Danger" With R. Kelly & He "Held" Her "In A Mental State"

In her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha - How I Grew into my Power and Purpose, Porsha Williams shared a surprising story about interactions she had with R. Kelly years ago. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is known for bringing drama to the Bravo series, although it seems her tenure may have come to an end, but she revealed that there were also unbelievable occurrences in her real life with the disgraced singer.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Some 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Fans Worry That Candiace May Be Fired

Fans of Bravo’s hit series the Real Housewives of Potomac have been waiting with bated breath for one moment: the Season 6 Reunion. It’s standard practice for the ladies of the franchise to have a chat with Andy Cohen to rehash the drama. And with what many viewers consider to be a drama-filled Season 6, fans are ready to see what the ladies have to say for themselves.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Dr. Wendy Osefo Shocks the RHOP Cast by Revealing Who First Told Her About the Eddie Rumors

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 reunion has already been full of drama, from Gizelle Bryant's split from Jamal Bryant to Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton's conflict. But in the upcoming Part 3 airing on Sunday, November 21 at 8/7c, host Andy Cohen is going to tackle one of the most intense topics of Season 6 with the RHOP ladies: the rumors surrounding Dr. Wendy Osefo's husband, Eddie.
TV SERIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Mimi Faust And Ty Young Reunite And More Moments From Celeb Couples

From Mimi and Ty reuniting in Aruba to Kelly Price and her beau celebrating an important anniversary, there was plenty of love to go around this week. While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.
RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Andy Cohen Responds To NeNe Leakes Wanting To Return To #RHOA

A Bravo boss is responding to a former housewife’s comments that she would return to the Real Housewives franchise. As previously reported NeNe Leakes surprisingly said she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite previously claiming that she received “unfair” and “discriminatory” treatment. NeNe told the ladies of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy