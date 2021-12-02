ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CVS Health named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 2 days ago

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health has been named to the 2021 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North American Index for the ninth consecutive year and the Dow Jones. Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year. The DJSI is considered a pioneer and the gold standard for tracking the performance...

etfdailynews.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Citigroup raised...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

CVS Health and Microsoft announce strategic alliance

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health and Microsoft Corp. have launched a new strategic alliance focused on developing innovative solutions to help consumers improve their health, while empowering over 300,000 CVS Health employees including frontline workers with tools to better serve more than 100 million people. Since the start of the...
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health, Microsoft ink deal to redefine personalized care

CVS Health and Microsoft are joining forces to create innovative solutions to help consumers improve their health. CVS Health is embarking on a brand-new partnership with Microsoft. The companies recently gave some insight into what they hope to accomplish through this alliance, which includes focusing on innovative solutions to help...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Bayer Consumer Health division to invest in sustainability program

BASEL, Switzerland — Bayer announced Wednesday that the company will invest €100 million to further enable sustainable innovation, production and consumption of their Consumer Health products, which include global brands such as Aspirin, Bepanthen, Claritin and Elevit. This investment, which equates to two percent of the division’s sales, will help enable Bayer to drive the sustainable use of the company’s products and help create a world where people can live healthier lives.
BUSINESS
manisteenews.com

CVS Health to close 900 locations over the next three years

Regular shoppers at CVS may have to begin looking elsewhere as the company announces plans to scale down its store density. CVS Health, the owner of CVS Pharmacies, has announced that it will be closing approximately 300 stores per year over a period of three years starting in the spring of 2022.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Top Glove included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for third consecutive year

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Top Glove Corp Bhd has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) under the emerging markets category for the third consecutive year. In a statement, the glove maker said it ranked among the top 10% globally in the healthcare equipment and supplies category in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment as at the score date of Nov 12, an improvement from last year when it stood among the top 19% of its peers.
INCOME TAX
smarteranalyst.com

BNY Mellon’s Pershing to Acquire Optimal Asset Management

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) announced that one of its companies Pershing has inked a deal to acquire Optimal Asset Management, Inc. to offer customized direct indexing solutions to clients. Shares of the American investment banking services holding company gained...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Curtains for conglomerates: Will smaller companies drive bigger returns?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In November, GE announced it would break up into three divisions, Johnson & Johnson decoupled its consumer business from its pharmaceutical and medical devices business, and Japan’s Toshiba spun off its energy infrastructure and electronic devices.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

CVS Health Invests in $23M Affordable Rental in DC

CVS Health will invest $9.2 million to build 17 Mississippi Apartments, a building with 41 affordable housing units in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., the company said. It will partner with the NHP Foundation and Legacy Real Estate Development on the project, which is expected to cost $22.8...
WASHINGTON, DC
martechseries.com

Tupperware Brands Named by Newsweek as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Company recognized for second year in a row for its commitment to environment, social and governance priorities. Tupperware Brands Corporation, a leading global consumer products company, is honored to be recognized by Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bill.com Hires Experienced Brand-Builder Sarah Acton as Chief Marketing Officer

Bill.com, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced that Sarah Acton has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO and Founder René Lacerte, Sarah will be a member of the executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

BD acquires Venclose, Inc.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) announced Thursday that it has acquired Venclose, Inc., a provider of solutions for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a disease that is the result of malfunctioning valves and can lead to varicose veins. CVI represents a significant and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Apollo to acquire Griffin Capital's wealth and asset management business with more than $5 billion in AUM

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital, adding more than $5 billion in assets under management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the private-equity giant said it expects to close in the first half of 2022 and to be breakeven to per-share earnings in 2022 and become a "meaningful" driver of earnings growth in the coming years. Griffin was formed in 1995 and has built a track record as a provider of alternative investments to advisors in the U.S. "Griffin's approximately 60 client-facing distribution professionals work across the wealth management landscape and are particularly well-established in the independent channel, a complement to Apollo's focus to-date on private banks, wirehouses, RIAs and family offices," the company said in a statement. "Apollo intends to integrate the team into its Global Wealth business, rapidly scaling the strategic initiative. The acquisition also adds valuable technology, infrastructure and hundreds of distribution agreements to the Global Wealth platform." Apollo shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
BUSINESS
WWD

Tanger Pumps Up Senior Ranks With Three Appointments

Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has promoted Leslie Swanson from executive vice president of operations to chief operating officer, and has appointed Andrew Wingrove to chief commercial officer, a new role in the company. In addition, Justin Stein recently joined Tanger as executive vice president of leasing. Formerly senior vice president of leasing at the Simon Property Group, Stein’s primary responsibilities are managing the leasing strategy across Tanger’s portfolio as well as expansions and new developments, and leading the leasing team. He succeeds Lisa Morrison who is consulting to the company and stepped down from the day to day...
BUSINESS
Axios

Performance Marketing Manager, Investing

U.S. News & World Report is hiring a Performance Marketing Manager focused on leading the revenue growth of our investing performance marketing solutions. The right candidate must have experience with business development, managing performance-based campaigns, analyzing reporting and evaluating the success of partnerships. Responsibilities:. • Monitor the marketplace in search...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Glassdoor Appoints New Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer And Chief Financial Officer

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today announced three new executive appointments: Andy Chen as chief product officer, Rodrigo Oliveira as chief technology officer and Owen Humphries as chief financial officer. All appointments are effective immediately. Marketing Technology News: Innovid’s CTV and Video Technology Now Available...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

WBA finalizes deal with McKesson Corp.

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and McKesson Corp. have reached an agreement on Tuesday for WBA to acquire the remaining 30% share of their GEHE Pharma Handel (GEHE) and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland (AHD) joint venture. Following this transaction, WBA will become the 100% owner of the combined GEHE and Alliance Healthcare businesses in Germany.
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Walmart announces CFO transition plan for Biggs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart said Monday that executive vice president and chief financial officer Brett Biggs will begin transitioning from his role at Walmart next year. Biggs, who plans to begin a new chapter of his career involving opportunities in the for-profit and non-profit sectors, will remain in the CFO role until a successor is named next year and then support that transition, staying on as an associate until he leaves the company on January 31, 2023. As part of the transition, he will also continue representing the company as a board member on Walmart’s FinTech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital.
BENTONVILLE, AR

