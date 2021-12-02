ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany’s 16 states to bar...

