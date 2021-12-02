Public Notices

You may have wondered – why is ITAC a “coalition”? What does “coalition” mean? Coalition, in general, means a group of people from diverse interests and backgrounds coming together for a common cause. According to CADCA (Community Anti Drug Coalitions of America), coalitions empower local communities to solve their own drug- and alcohol-related problems. By mobilizing the entire community – […]
Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns wants to remind snowmobilers to register their sleds locally through the Erie County Auto Bureau and not conduct their renewal online with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. This is an effort to keep as much as $1.5 million in vital revenues right here in Erie County. Riders can renew by mail […]
.MASK MANDATE – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has reinstated a county- wide mask mandate for all indoor buildings. These include bars and restaurants (staff and patrons who are not seated); grocery and all other stores; theaters (movie and live); barbershops/beauty parlors; gyms and fitness centers; entertainment venues; places of worship; and hotels, banks, and all other places open to […]
The Erie County Legislature minority caucus has announced a resolution intended to remove Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s expanded powers by calling for the introduction of a resolution at the New York State Senate and Assembly. Though the state Legislature can override Poloncarz to remove his emergency powers, the county’s Legislature cannot. Revoking Poloncarz’s emergency powers would return more power […]
All events – except where indicated – are held at the Town of Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St. Suite A, East Aurora. To reserve a lunch or for additional information, call 716-652-7934. Suggested lunch donation is $3. Monday-Friday Exercise/workout room: 8 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.; call for appointment Lunch: noon Thursday, Dec. 2 Exercise class: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. […]
AS THE BIG VALLEY GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY AGENCIES. Lassen County and Modoc County solicit the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:. Applicant: Lassen County and Modoc County. Property Owner: Not applicable. File: File # 1252.01. Project: Adoption of the Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability...
The Fairfield Town Council will hold a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers ,at the Community Center, at 61 Water Street, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., for the purpose of hearing public comments on the following matter:. A special amusement permit for the purposes of music and...
The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:. Applicant and Property Owner: Paul F. Raquel and Sherilyn A. Raquel; Edward J. Stuart Jr. and Lilia P. Stuart. File: Rezone #2021-001 Project: The Planning Commission will consider an...
