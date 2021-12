Baker Mayfield did the right thing by declining to talk after the Lions game. The Browns are having a rough year, and their quarterback is having a rougher one. Suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder in just the second game, he’s gone on to fracture a bone in the same shoulder, injured his knee to the point of numbness setting in, and further got hurt with a heel injury recently. All of this has impacted his play considerably. An arguable Top 10 quarterback when healthy, Mayfield is anything but currently. That means he’s going to be prone to some bad games. So it wasn’t that surprising that Mayfield had a bad game on Sunday against the Lions and then opted to skip out on talking to the press.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO