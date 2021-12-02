ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back to 1946: Local jobs are scarce, record school enrollment

By Reporter Jackie Iddings
This look back at Paso Robles history comes from local newspapers in the Paso Robles Area Historical Society collection. News for this column is selected with the assistance of the society’s Vice President Nancy Tweedie and Research Director Jan Cannon.

Jobs getting scarce in Paso Robles, says labor office manager

–During the past six months jobs have gradually become increasingly scarce, according to M.W. Fowler, local office manager of the California State Employment Service.

The available jobs are not sufficient to care for the increase in immigrant population, he said.

Click here to read the full front page of the Wednesday, December 11, 1946 issue of the Paso Robles Journal.

The following figures, taken from the local files, show a very definite trend toward a local labor surplus.

  • Total placements as of November 1946 were 83 compared to 190 in November 1945.
  • Short-time placements were 29 in November 1946 and 7 in November 1945.
  • New applicants were 88 in for November 1946 and 32 for 1945.
  • Total applicants were 306 in November 1946 and 108 in 1945.

Forty-six per cent of the present applicants are recently from other states; 53% are veterans; 31% are non-veteran men, and 16% are women.

Growth of city seen in classes at primary school

The continued growth of Paso Robles is seen in the new record enrollment at the elementary school, according to figures released by Glen Speck, principal.

This year there are 956 pupils enrolled, topping the previous high of last year by five, with a waiting list in the kindergarten. Last year the season opened with only 880 enrolled.

It is intended to open another first grade glass after the first of the year, if a teacher is available, Speck said.

Enrollment at the high school remains the same as last year, according to Nicholas Nugent, principal, with 407 students.

Sixty-six buildings at Roberts to be sold

Sealed bids will be received up to January 17 from public

Sixty-six surplus buildings at Camp Roberts will go on sale by sealed bids which will be received until Jan. 17, according to an announcement from Capt. E.F. Pfister, Headquarters Caretaking Department, at camp.

The official announcement gives the following details:

  1. Buildings will be shown by the group tour method. No individual inspections will be made.
  2. One tour daily will be conducted starting at 9:00 a.m. from Gate No. 7 from Dec. 17 through Jan. 16, 1947. No inspections can be made on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.
  3. Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., Jan. 17, 1947, and then publicly opened at 350 California Street, San Francisco, California, for the sale and removal of subject buildings. The sale is open to the general public. Bid forms can be secured from the U.S. Division Engineer, 351 California Street, San Francisco, California, or from the Post Engineers at Camp Roberts, California.

Read previous Looking Back articles

