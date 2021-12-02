Cal Poly to host job fair and hiring event to fill more than 65 positions

Event is this weekend

– Cal Poly San Luis Obispo will host a Cal Poly Job Fair and Hiring Event this Saturday and Sunday to fill more than 65 positions in custodial, facilities, dining, and parking services.

Job seekers are encouraged to come to the Job Fair and Hiring Event prepared to interview on-site. Early applications are encouraged, but laptops and support will also be available to complete applications at the event. Full- and part-time positions are available. Select roles will receive same-day offers and sign-on bonuses.

“We are excited to offer this unique hiring event for prospective Cal Poly employees,” said Samson Blackwell, Cal Poly’s senior director of talent acquisition and workforce planning. “For the first time, applicants can apply and interview on-site for a wide range of positions across multiple units and departments at Cal Poly, from Campus Dining to facilities and more.”

Cal Poly offers competitive salaries and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid holidays off, and educational fee reimbursement, among others.

The two-day Cal Poly Job Fair and Hiring Event will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days in the Multi-Activity Center, in the Recreation Center, on campus. Complimentary parking will be provided to job fair attendees.

The event is a collaboration between Cal Poly, Cal Poly Corporation and University Housing.

Visit afd.calpoly.edu/job-fair for more information on the Cal Poly Job Fair and Hiring event, along with a list of available positions.