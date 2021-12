OXFORD — Lane Kiffin is always going to be at the center of coaching carousel rumors. Kiffin is coaching arguably the best season in Ole Miss football history and his 10th as a college head coach. The Rebels are ranked No. 8 nationally with a 9-2 record, five SEC wins and two ranked wins. With a win against Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3 SEC) on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN), the Rebels will secure the first 10-win regular season in school history and tie Kiffin's best regular season, too.

