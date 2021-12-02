4th Student Dies After Michigan School Shooting; When Will Our Country Do Something To Keep Guns Out Of The Hands Of Kids?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fourth student has died from injuries sustained during Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan. According to Oakland County officials, 17-year-old Justin Shilling died in an area hospital Wednesday. Authorities say Shilling was one of eight people injured after a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School...www.wccbcharlotte.com
