The above map from Wikipedia shows the paths of the tropical storms on 2021 for the Atlantic Region (which includes the Gulf of Mexico. There were 21 named storms. We went through all 21 names on the list of names for 2021. The average number of named storms is 14.4 (though they are naming a few storms that might not have been named in the past. Only 7 of the named storms became hurricanes (winds of +74 mph). The average # of hurricanes in the Atlantic Region is 7.2 – so that was right at average. Four of those hurricanes became major hurricanes (Category 3 and above). The average number of major hurricanes in the Atlantic is 3.2.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO