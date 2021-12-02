Ross's Thurs Blogcast: Andy McCarthy and Congresswoman Nancy Mace

Bob Dole was the last WWII veteran to be a presidential nominee. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 98...after being left for dead on a battlefield nearly 70 years earlier. He was one of the most successful and long-serving Republican politicians of my lifetime, and always reminded people of what politicians could be rather than what most of them are, especially now. Bob Dole, Old Soldier and Stalwart of the Senate, Dies at 98 - The New York Times (nytimes.com) One of his most famous moments came on December 4, 2018 at the laying-in-state of President George H.W. Bush at the US Capitol when, unplanned and with help, he stood and saluted the man who essentially ended Dole's presidential ambitions...saluted with his left hand as his right arm was rendered essentially useless due to injuries suffered in war. For that incredible moment, see the video at the end of this blog note.

