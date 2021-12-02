ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross's Thurs Blogcast: Andy McCarthy and Congresswoman Nancy Mace

Cover picture for the articleAndy McCarthy is a former federal prosecutor and he's a contributing editor at National Review as well as writing for other sites, and he's a Fox News contributor. We'll talk with Andy about yesterday's oral arguments at the Supreme Court about the Mississippi abortion case known as Dobbs. Will SCOTUS overturn...

Voices: It’s fun watching Nancy Mace take down Marjorie Taylor Greene. But does it do any good?

If “bless your heart” is the most chilling phrase that a southerner can speak, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s “bless her f***ing heart” adds a delightful bit of fire to the ice. And in Marjorie Taylor Greene, she chose the most deserving of targets.That line is the perfect political smackdown. It’s concise, it has a good cadence, it simultaneously gives a waspish southern smile and bares the gritted teeth behind it. It is precisely the right kind of insult for Greene, someone all too easily dismissed as “crazy” even though it’s quite clear she retains the capacity to monitor and...
Nancy Mace condemns Lauren Boebert’s divisive anti-Muslim remarks

(CNN) Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked fellow House Republican Nancy Mace on Tuesday after Mace condemned inflammatory and anti-Muslim comments made by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert. On Twitter, Greene told Mace to “back up off” Boebert, while accusing Mace of not being conservative and attacking her as “the trash...
Andy McCarthy Contributing Editor at National Review

Andy McCarthy is a former federal prosecutor and he's a contributing editor at National Review as well as writing for other sites, and he's a Fox News contributor. We'll talk with Andy about yesterday's oral arguments at the Supreme Court about the Mississippi abortion case known as Dobbs. Will SCOTUS overturn Roe v Wade? We'll also discuss the current situation of the Biden administration's massive vaccine mandate which seems to be getting stymied by federal courts.
Ross' Mon Blogcast: Bob Dole RIP; Denver flavored tobacco ban; Tom Petrie

Bob Dole was the last WWII veteran to be a presidential nominee. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 98...after being left for dead on a battlefield nearly 70 years earlier. He was one of the most successful and long-serving Republican politicians of my lifetime, and always reminded people of what politicians could be rather than what most of them are, especially now. Bob Dole, Old Soldier and Stalwart of the Senate, Dies at 98 - The New York Times (nytimes.com) One of his most famous moments came on December 4, 2018 at the laying-in-state of President George H.W. Bush at the US Capitol when, unplanned and with help, he stood and saluted the man who essentially ended Dole's presidential ambitions...saluted with his left hand as his right arm was rendered essentially useless due to injuries suffered in war. For that incredible moment, see the video at the end of this blog note.
‘Disgusting’: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Lauren Boebert Over Anti-Muslim Attack on Ilhan Omar

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Sunday over an anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). In a video of Boebert, the congresswoman claimed she was with Omar inside an elevator on Capitol Hill. During the alleged incident, Boebert suggested a police officer appeared concerned Omar might be a terrorist. “She doesn’t have a backpack,” Boebert said. “We should be fine.” She also called Omar a member of the “jihad quad.”
