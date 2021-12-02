ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Energy Tips

 3 days ago

During cold winter months, we usually increase use of fuel burning and electric heating appliances, including portable devices. Here are a few tips to help you stay safe and warm!

  • ALWAYS follow manufacturer instructions when using a heating appliance of any type.
  • If you have a natural gas furnace or other gas appliances, make sure everyone in your household knows the sights, sounds, or smell (rotten eggs) of a gas leak or emergency. Also, be sure everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs: call 911 or 480-644-4277 from a safe location.
  • NEVER use your oven or stove top to warm a room.
  • Space heaters need space - keep all objects a safe distance away.
  • NEVER leave a space heater running unattended! Turn off or unplug when not in use.

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

