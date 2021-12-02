Winter Energy Tips
During cold winter months, we usually increase use of fuel burning and electric heating appliances, including portable devices. Here are a few tips to help you stay safe and warm!
- ALWAYS follow manufacturer instructions when using a heating appliance of any type.
- If you have a natural gas furnace or other gas appliances, make sure everyone in your household knows the sights, sounds, or smell (rotten eggs) of a gas leak or emergency. Also, be sure everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs: call 911 or 480-644-4277 from a safe location.
- NEVER use your oven or stove top to warm a room.
- Space heaters need space - keep all objects a safe distance away.
- NEVER leave a space heater running unattended! Turn off or unplug when not in use.
