ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

17 Tweets Having Us Twitch, Wince and Laugh

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter is a universe full of cringy stories. Reading them can sometimes give us a physical response like a...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Kkatamina Is About To Break A Major Twitch Record

Twitch — the undisputed leading platform when it comes to video game streaming — has risen exponentially in combination with the rise of gaming in pop culture, as well as people being stuck in their homes for various amounts of time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the past year, Twitch has only gotten more popular — even beating out leading network television shows in terms of unique viewers (via DecisionData) — which has lead to streamers quickly amassing even more followers and subscribers than before. Among those who have rapidly gained popularity is Kkatamina, who has amassed tens of thousands of subscribers in the past few weeks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dotesports.com

Disguised Toast returns to Twitch

Popular streamer and content creator Disguised Toast is officially back on Twitch, he announced today. The news comes one week after the 29-year-old left Facebook Gaming, the platform he streamed on for the past two years. He started his career on Twitch in 2015 but left it after the Amazon-owned platform offered him 30 times less money compared to competitors such as Facebook Gaming, according to Toast himself. Many fans thought he might sign with a platform like YouTube Gaming after his recent statements. But instead, he’s returned to Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com

How to Watch Twitch on Your Roku

After you've purchased a streaming device, the worst feeling is not being able to access the content you want. Unfortunately, with Roku, there's no guarantee you'll keep the channel you want. For example, while Twitch used to be easily accessible on Roku, it no longer is. Thankfully, for fans of...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

How much Twitch pays employees in the US in 2021

Amazon's Twitch has become a giant in the burgeoning livestreaming industry. Insider analyzed public data to get a sense of how much Twitch pays employees in the US. Twitch has offered some US staffers annual salaries between $60,000 and $185,000. is a giant in the livestreaming industry. While its competitors...
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Grimes Will Join One Of The Biggest Twitch Streamers After Sliding Into Their DMs

Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, has offered to collaborate with Twitch star Hasan “hasanabi” Piker after he cracked a joke at the expense of her ex, Elon Musk. What a sentence. Well, it’s almost the end of 2021, and very little surprises us any more. Piker is famed for his political commentary and acerbic sense of humour while streaming and his popularity surged over the course of 2020 and 2021. With over a million followers and approximately 27,000 viewers every stream, not everyone will agree with his stances but it certainly pulls in the crowds. His socialist leanings actually came under fire when he bought a house in West Hollywood in the summer to the tune of $3 million.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
dexerto.com

Swagg bans Twitch viewer after they prank him with oldest trick in the book

Twitch streamer Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson banned a viewer after he fell for a classic gaming prank causing his game to quit. Swagg is one of Twitch’s biggest names on the platform. While he usually is playing battle royale games like Warzone, he decided to take a break and tackle some UNO with the Nuke Squad.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

Twitch Streamer Kruzadar Exposes the Dark Side of Gaming

Kruising into first place, Kruzadar is the champion we didn't know we needed. This variety streamer has generated quite the interest over her six-year-long career. Between her successful Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, she has a combined audience of over 3 million little kruzers. While the journey has been tumultuous, this crusade remains a grounded journey she's committed to seeing through.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect cuts ties with Esports Awards after Twitch ban censorship

YouTube star Dr Disrespect has announced he is cutting ties with the Esports Awards after they bowed to Twitch’s rules on showing banned streamers during the event. The Esports Awards is an annual event where those in the industry are honored. From teams, players, coaches, commentators, websites and even streamers – there are plenty to go around.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ubergizmo

Twitch For iOS Now Supports SharePlay

One of the features Apple introduced in iOS 15 is called SharePlay. As the name implies, this lets users share certain features of iOS with others so that they can enjoy content together, whether it be screensharing, streaming music together, and so on. The good news is that if you...
CELL PHONES
nichegamer.com

Epic Games Ask Leakers Not to Leak Chapter 3; TikTok Ad Leaks 24 Hours Later

Epic Games have asked Fortnite leakers not to leak Chapter 3; only for the TikTok ad to then leak 24 hours later. iFireMonkey and Shiina are both Twitter accounts dedicated to Fortnite news, while HYPEX is a Fortnite-focused content creator. All three tweeted that Epic Games had asked them not to leak any details about the battle-royale game’s Chapter 3 season during the 19.00 downtime.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dbltap.com

FaZe Kalei Wins Top Twitch Streamer at The GameHers Awards

FaZe Kalei has won the Top Twitch Stream of the Year Award at the annual GameHers awards, courtesy of TGS Esports. The award race was a tough one, with Kalei being nominated alongside big-name streamers including LuluLuvely, AshleyRoboto, Ninjayla, and DivaTopia. After winning the award at this year's GameHers, she took to Twitter to show her excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer gets Shiny Starter in Pokemon BDSP and didn’t even realize

Twitch streamer ‘Le_nee’ went against all odds by managing to get a shiny starter on her first playthrough of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. However, her reaction left viewers completely speechless. Officially released on November 19, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has provided fans all around the world with a new...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

First Class Trouble Among Us Skins: How to get via Twitch Drops

A number of First Class Trouble Among Us skins have become available, so players can finally unlock some iconic colored spaceman outfits for use in the online game. First Class Trouble is a 3D social deduction game very much in the style of Among Us so it’s not surprising that a tie-in had to happen sooner or later. Here’s how to get the First Class Trouble Twitch Drops on PC, PS4, and PS5 to unlock the Among Us spacesuit skins.
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Woman triggers family row after changing Netflix password

A woman is embroiled in a family row after changing her Netflix password after her sister made fun of her taste in shows.Posting in the Am I The A**hole subreddit, she explained that her sister asked for her Netflix login details a few months ago. Her sister then shared the details with her boyfriend, but the Redditor didn’t mind as he used his own profile.However a few days ago they had a family dinner at her sister’s house when she started roasting her for her taste in “stupid shows”.Her sister admitted to snooping through her Netflix history to see...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy