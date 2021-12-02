17 Tweets Having Us Twitch, Wince and Laugh

Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, has offered to collaborate with Twitch star Hasan “hasanabi” Piker after he cracked a joke at the expense of her ex, Elon Musk. What a sentence. Well, it’s almost the end of 2021, and very little surprises us any more. Piker is famed for his political commentary and acerbic sense of humour while streaming and his popularity surged over the course of 2020 and 2021. With over a million followers and approximately 27,000 viewers every stream, not everyone will agree with his stances but it certainly pulls in the crowds. His socialist leanings actually came under fire when he bought a house in West Hollywood in the summer to the tune of $3 million.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO