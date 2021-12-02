ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Stocks Under Pressure, Oil Awaits OPEC Decision

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street takes another hit as Omicron spreads, Fed can’t help. FX market generally quiet, albeit with a hint of risk aversion. With oil prices plunging, traders look to OPEC for assistance. Equities drift lower. Another wave of selling hit Wall Street on Wednesday. What started out as a...

www.investing.com

investing.com

3 Sources Of Dynamism Plus U.S. CPI To Move Markets In Upcoming Trading Week

At the risk of over-simplifying, there seem to be three sources of dynamism in the investment climate: COVID, the Federal Reserve, and market positioning. The last of these is often not given its due in narratives in the press and market commentary, so let's begin there. The anthropologist Clifford Gertz...
MARKETS
investing.com

Davos Is Making The Central Bank Case For Gold

A few months ago, I talked about the upcoming changes to the way adoption of Basel III’s new bank reserve rules would alter the gold market. In short my conclusion was similar to that of Alistair MacLeod’s and others, that Basel III should collapse the egregious manipulation of the gold market through the use of using futures and unallocated gold as bank reserves.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Omicron#Fed#Aapl#Msft#Japanese#Fx#Canadian#Australian#The Swiss National Bank
investing.com

Is The Omicron Selloff Over Yet?

What’s Really Driving The Omicron Market Selloff. While the media is running around trying to pin headlines on the market moves from the Fed to the Omicron variant, the reality is that we are in the midst of mutual fund distribution season. As Michael Lebowitz noted:. “We believe the rotation...
STOCKS
investing.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Outlook

Investing.com -- Is OPEC the Pied Piper of the oil market?. Playing the we-aren’t-troubled-yet-by-Omicron tune, the oil cartel and its allies blew an air of tranquility this week - even festivity, one might argue, for longs in the market - as the world huffed and puffed over the calamity that might come from the Covid variant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Week Ahead: Volatility Could Fuel Wild Swings Between Risk-On And Safer Havens

Expectations increase that investors will reposition portfolios to once again reflect Reflation Trade. US small cap index now undervalued while NASDAQ 100 looks to have completed a bearish pattern. Volatility will continue to drive risk assets. The current market narrative anticipates value stocks will outperform growth shares in upcoming trading...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Investment under the Coronavirus Pressure

This “The Investmenr under the Coronavirus Pressure” article was written by Sergey Okun – Financial Analyst at I Know First, Ph.D. in Economics. The emergence of the Omicron variant has significantly increased volatility in the market. The reaction of the FED to Omicron is unclear now taking into account the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bitcoin falls 8.4% to $49,228.82

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 28.7% from the year's high of $69,000 on Nov. 10. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
internationalinvestment.net

European stock markets under pressure amid volatility on Omicron anxiety

European stock markets were back under pressure on Thursday, continuing the seesaw price action we've seen all week, says Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst, UK & EMEA, OANDA. Early signs aren't promising given the rate of case increases in South Africa and the fact that Omicron is already popping up in numerous other countries. Investors may continue to be attracted to the dips but one thing is clear, rallies so far have been short-lived.
STOCKS

