Russia and Ukraine close down illegal crypto mining centers. Activities are affecting Russia’s electricity grid. Ukrainian regulators are shutting down illegal facilities. Cryptocurrencies are one of the few investments in the financial market where profits are sure no matter how bad the market is at a period. This is because right from the development of Bitcoin in 2009, the asset has proven haters wrong in many ways. For instance, the price of Bitcoin at this present time is different from the price it sold for some years ago. But while the sector provides massive profits, some illicit actors have been soiling the sector’s image. In a recent publication, regulators across Russia and Ukraine have shut down illegal crypto mining rigs across both countries.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO